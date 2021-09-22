Google spends over $ 2 billion on New York City Hall real estate





Many companies have announced that employees will be able to return to their offices soon this fall as the number of COVID-19 cases plummeted early in the summer. Now, thanks to the surge in Delta, which is currently rampant in most of the United States, those plans are largely on hold, and many investors are worried about what that means for the future of office real estate. increase. Will businesses return to face-to-face work, or will this be the last straw to force most businesses to adopt a permanent remote work model?

Well, none of us here in Millionacres has a crystal ball that can predict the future (at least I certainly don’t), but the tech giant Google [Alphabet] (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) gave us a pretty big and optimistic clue.

Google is doubling on New York City office campus

Alphabet CFO Rusporat recently announced that Google has promised to spend $ 2.1 billion to buy properties at St. John’s Terminal in Manhattan. This will secure the company’s new Hudson Square campus. And to be clear, this will increase the number of employees in the New York area from the current 12,000 to 14,000, in addition to the $ 250 million that Google already plans to invest in development efforts on the New York campus. Increase.

Google is currently leasing a building that is not yet in use. Buying real estate may seem like a more responsible use of a company’s assets-Alphabet, as it has more than $ 135 billion on its balance sheet and there are few obvious ways to deploy it efficiently. Can certainly afford to let go of the $ 2.1 billion purchase price. The feeling of simply buying real estate when the leasing obligation is abolished and the New York City Hall real estate market is slightly depressed due to a pandemic. The company is developing an old freight facility with the aim of opening it to employees in mid-2023. In total, the Hudson Square campus has 1.7 million square feet of office space.

Polat fully revealed in an announcement that New York City is Google’s largest home outside of California’s large campus and the company has no intention of changing it.

Will other companies follow suit?

Sure, Google may have made the biggest New York office purchase since the pandemic began, but they aren’t the first. For example, in August 2020, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) signed a lease agreement for a 730,000-square-foot office property previously occupied by the US Post Office, leasing an additional 300,000-square-foot space in the city. It is reported that they are considering. And when asked by Bloomberg, Facebook said it was simply “a space to support the future needs of our workforce.” Technology giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is also reportedly trying to significantly expand its office presence in Manhattan.

In short, the delay in widespread return to the office does not mean that even the most remote-enabled companies are unaware of the value of having face-to-face space for collaboration, research, and innovation. Google’s latest move reinforces this notion and is a very bullish development for the urban office real estate industry. Hopefully, the delta surge will clearly begin to subside within the coming weeks and months, providing a clearer picture of when wider office returns will be put to practical use in cities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.millionacres.com/market/new-york/new-york-city/articles/google-spending-more-than-2-billion-on-new-york-city-office-real-estate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos