Google does not take tax deductions for office buildings searched by Amazon





Google shows that Amazon will lose the large tax deductions available for its huge new Hudson Square office building, including the widely used benefit program that Amazon sought to reap for its unlucky Long Island City headquarters. I am.

The California-based online giant announced on Tuesday that it would follow the option to purchase the vast St. John’s Terminal facility, which is currently being rebuilt, for $ 2.1 billion until early next year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio foretold the news as a sign of a recovery in New York City from the COVID crisis. By this time, an estimated 41% of workers are expected to return to their Manhattan offices by the end of the month.

De Blasio, who praised Google, said the deal meant the sale of the country’s largest office building since the pandemic began in 2020.

That’s really, really big a deal for New York City, he said at a daily press conference. And this is one of the arm shots we need as part of our comeback.

New York’s energy, creativity and world-class talent are why we’re rooted here, and Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of both Google and its parent company Alphabet, plans to buy the St. John’s Terminal. The reasons for deepening our commitment are as follows. statement. We look forward to continuing to grow with this amazingly diverse city.

The project’s developer, Oxford Property, has begun the process of applying for a refurbishable urban industrial and commercial reduction program at its location just south of Huston Street along West Street in Manhattan.

Known as ICAP, this product was one of the benefits that Amazon was set to receive in its HQ2 project, as approved by state law.

However, Google officials confirmed on Tuesday that the mega-company would not seek ICAP or other available breaks. A spokesman for a company declined to comment further.

Fascinate big tech

According to the rules of the program, Google coming to the Hudson Square campus will also be eligible for a $ 3,000 annual city tax deduction per job to relocate employees from outside New York City. 11.11.

Both ICAP and REAP offer tax incentives and other incentives to encourage businesses to develop and invest in areas throughout the city. Both were updated by the state legislature until 2025 last year, after being attacked as corporate welfare in a fierce battle over Amazon HQ2.

Senator Michael Jackson (D-Queens) was one of the loudest members in the fight against Amazon’s proposal for the Long Island City campus, which has 25,000 employees in his district.

Senator Michael Jackson at an anti-Amazon rally in front of the City Hall on November 14, 2018. Senator Mike Janaris / Flickr

Seattle’s online retailer suddenly decided to cancel the plan shortly after Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart Cousins ​​was appointed to the main legislature with veto power over the project.

Still, Janaris, along with other Democrats from Albany, voted in favor of last year’s five-year tax incentive, with minor changes such as removing self-storage units from the list of eligible businesses.

Janaris said on Tuesday that the program needs to be aggressively scaled down so that giants like Google and Amazon are automatically entitled.

Big Tech needs to be in New York, they will come, and they don’t need to give them public funding to do so, Gianaris told THE CITY.

Janaris said the state should have taken further reforms, especially for large corporations.

Google has made it clear that Big Tech is willing to come to New York without opening the piggy bank, he said.

How Amazon left

Google’s 1.7 million-square-foot campus has three buildings, 315 Hudson Street and 345 Hudson Street, and St. John’s Terminal on 550 Washington Street.

The company has already leased space for St. John’s Terminal and announced plans to invest more in the building earlier this year. According to the company, Google wants to increase its New York City workforce from 12,000 to 14,000, so the St. John’s Terminal anchor site is expected to open by mid-2023.

Construction work on a Washington Street building purchased by Google on September 21, 2021 at Hudson Square. Ben Fractenberg / THE CITY

Tuesday’s announcement, first announced in 2018, proved to be in contrast to the fateful Amazon deal, which was abandoned on Valentine’s Day 2019. And incentives.

The mayor again accused the e-commerce conglomerate of killing a project along the Queen’s Waterfront on Tuesday, saying the comparison with Google was unfair.

We worked to get a fair deal from Amazon. According to De Blasio, he thought he had a fair deal with Amazon. They said so. And they went away.

