The best features of iOS 15 are borrowed from Google and Zoom





Many of the new features in Apple’s new iOS 15 mobile operating system launched this week appear to be closely based on the look and feel of features already available on other tech platforms.

This kind of imitation is nothing strange in the tech industry. In fact, Apple is known as a “fast follower.” Apple doesn’t bring a specific feature or product to market first, but once it’s clear, Apple will be happy to offer its own version of the feature or product. What consumers want it. In many cases, Apple’s version proves to be good and, like the iPad, takes market share. And to be fair, Apple’s design and features have also influenced other phone makers.

But it’s one thing Apple has to bring a unique version of what’s already popular to the market, and bring a version that’s very similar to what’s already there. This is for iOS 15.

Map AR

The most striking example is the AR feature that iOS 15 brings to maps. In 2019, Google began testing the ability to hold a smartphone to the world and overlay a graphic showing where it’s going on top of an image on the smartphone screen. Google called it Google Maps AR or Live View.

Apple is now extending Apple Maps to do exactly the same thing. According to Apple, users can hold their iPhone over and the map will generate accurate and detailed walking routes in AR. It’s very similar to the Google app to me. Turn on AR using the same small “cube” icon on the button.

FaceTime becomes Zoomy

In iOS 15, Apple has made the FaceTime video conferencing app look and behave like Zoom, the most powerful video conferencing app on the market. FaceTime can now support up to 32 people on a call, excluding the user who started the call.

In order to better manage more participants in a small space, Apple took inspiration from Zoom to add a new grid view and bring users to the screen in a braided bunch style, similar to Zoom’s gallery view. Stacked up. FaceTime magnifies the image of the person talking a bit and displays a border around the photo. This design is reminiscent of the Zoom mobile app’s default active speaker mode. In this mode, the app detects who is speaking and makes that person’s face bigger than the others on the screen.

In iOS 15, Apple says it will use the technology behind the popular portrait mode of the iPhone camera to blur the background and make the user’s face stand out in FaceTime. Zoom added background blurring to the app in March, and Microsoft Teams beat both companies by offering such a feature.

Shared viewing

One of the most important additions to iOS is FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature. This allows a pair or group of people to watch a video stream or listen to streamed music in real time via an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. SharePlay may be partly influenced by the “watch party” feature that streaming platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney + have begun to add to their services over the past year or so.

But as The Verge’s Catie Keck points out, Apple’s addition to this feature is probably not a competition with Hulu or Netflix, but Facebook Mes, which already provides a way for users to watch and video chat. It’s meant to keep pace with senger and Instagram. Various media together.

SharePlay is not ready yet. Apple says it will come late this fall. The company may be trying to further narrow down the content partners for services such as Netflix. Apple has the opportunity to jointly watch the strength of the content it can offer and beat Facebook and others. Already with a huge music catalog of Apple Music, TV + video choices are increasing. However, Apple may need to acquire more content owners to integrate with SharePlay to meet the diverse tastes of those who want to have a watch party.

Read from the photo

Live text in iOS 15 is another example of Apple slowly catching up with the competition. Live text scans words in your photos or in the camera app and converts them into text that you can copy and paste into your messages and emails. This allows you to take a picture of your handwritten recipe, extract the text and paste it into your social media post.

Google added optical character recognition to the Google Photos and Camera app in 2019. Google’s most important use case was the ability to take pictures instead of manually copying complex Wi-Fi passwords. Please re-enter.

Apple will release a new operating system on Monday and will be standard on the new line of iPhone 13s coming later this week.

