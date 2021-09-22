Google has more cross-site trackers than other popular websites





According to a new study by cloud storage provider pCloud, Google has the most cross-site trackers among tech giants.

As you navigate between websites using your browser, a cross-site tracker tracks you and collects data about where you are and what you did. While this helps create a more personalized experience online, third parties can also use cookies and trackers to collect data without your permission.

After Google recently announced that it had postponed plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome, pCloud was blocked on 88 different websites using Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature. We have collected data on the number of trackers and the number of trackers each company has on every website to summarize the new “Web’s Most Invasive Cookies” survey.

In terms of the number of times the company’s trackers were seen on other websites, Google topped the list with 262, followed by Facebook with 107 and Adobe with 69. Twitter and Microsoft won 4th and 5th, respectively, and many other big spots. Brands such as SnapChat, Verizon Media, Oracle, AppNexus, Akamai, Salesforce, LinkedIn and Amazon have also been listed on pCloud.

Cross-site tracker

Google owns a total of seven cross-site trackers, and pCloud found that it was seen 262 times on 88 websites analyzed by the survey.

The most popular cross-site tracker among search giants is doubleclick.net, which is found on 70 websites and is used by online advertisers and publishers to display ads on their websites. This tracker allows advertisers and publishers to see which sections of their site users are viewing, allowing them to serve more personalized ads.

Facebook came in second, and its tracker was detected and blocked 107 times across 88 websites analyzed by pCloud. Popular websites that include social media giant trackers include Barclays, Booking.com, Instagram and Bumble.

Twitter was fifth, but its cookies retain user data for an average of 41 days, with trackers such as Twitter.com and Ads-Twitter. These trackers are found on 88 websites that have been analyzed 44 times, and the websites that use them include Shopify, Ocado, and HSBC.

Companies are starting to use cross-site trackers to provide customers with a more personalized experience, so it won’t go away anytime soon. However, you can limit your ability to collect data about your browsing habits by using VPN services and anonymous browsers online.

