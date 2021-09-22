United Nations, Haiti, Google: Tuesday night briefing





good evening. Here is the latest information at the end of Tuesday.

1. Government by and for the people is still the best way to serve all the people.

President Biden delivered his first speech to world leaders at the United Nations in New York every year, questioning the ability of the United States to regain leadership in the world after the Trump administration’s isolationism.

Biden called for unity among allies in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and dictatorships such as China and Russia. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has accused the United States of democracy as not a special right reserved for individual nations. Iran’s new president also blamed the United States and showed little sign of flexibility in nuclear negotiations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that countries need to cooperate in the greatest chain of crisis in our lives regarding war, climate change, and pandemics. He did not mention the country by name, but expressed fear of competition between China and the United States, saying it was far more predictable than the Cold War.

Both Biden and the West have committed to climate change. Xi told the United Nations that China would stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, and Biden vowed dual aid aimed at helping developing countries tackle the problem.

2. The company states that the second dose of Johnson & Johnsons vaccine will significantly improve its defenses against Covid-19.

3. Some Haitians left their country long ago and built their lives abroad. But when they tried to reach the United States, they were stunned to find that they had been deported to a country at stake.

Of the approximately 14,000 migrants that Haitian authorities expect to arrive in the next three weeks, approximately 300 Haitians landed on Sunday. They felt detained in a small border town in Del Rio, Texas, deported to Haiti without warning, abused and betrayed.

4. Two of the country’s most restrictive abortion law challengers have been surprised by Texas anti-abortion leaders.

Texas law allows civilians to support doctors or illegal abortions and sue those who have an abortion. However, state anti-abortion leaders did not expect many to actually file proceedings, and the law banning almost all abortions in the state would instead be a deterrent. Said it was expected.

According to legal experts, new proceedings filed in state court by banned lawyers living in other states may be the most promising legal means to decisively resolve the constitutionality of the law. .. In contrast, two more drastic oppositions filed in federal court, filed by the abortion provider and the Department of Justice, raise difficult procedural issues.

5. Donald Trump’s campaign knew that a few days after the 2020 elections, the barbaric allegations of tampering with voting machines were not true, court filings show.

The Trump team made internal notes about claims about Dominion Voting Systems, the company that made the machine, and Smartmatic, another software company, and determined that those claims weren’t true. However, lawyers allied with Trump continued to present strange conspiracy theories and filed four federal proceedings alleging Dominion’s fraudulent elections.

In other political news, the House of Representatives today held government funding until early December, raised debt limits, provided about $ 35 billion in emergency funding for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery, and clashed with Republicans. We will pass the bill that will trigger it. I oppose the bill.

6. This summer’s California wildfire emitted twice as much carbon dioxide as last summer, and in nearly 20 years it emitted far more carbon dioxide than any other summer.

The EU-backed group Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said the California flames released more than 75 million tonnes of global warming carbon dioxide between June and August. Overall, fires in the west released 130 million tonnes of CO2 this summer, officials estimate. That’s about 17 million tonnes in Oregon, more than 10 times more than last year’s release.

A fire in the Sakha Republic in northeastern Siberia brought about 750 million tonnes, which was also double the previous year. However, compared to the world’s annual carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels, that amount is small and is expected to total about 33 billion tonnes this year.

7. Google will spend $ 2.1 billion to buy a vast Manhattan office building. This is one of the largest building deals in the United States in recent years.

8. For nearly a decade, Anthony Gose has built a career as an outfielder. On Monday night, he recorded eight 100mphs eight times on his pitching debut in Cleveland.

Gose is one of the few players to play as a batter and move to the mound, or vice versa. After spending five seasons in Toronto and Detroit, his career never succeeded. So, in 2017, when it became clear that his batting day was over, he decided to try pitching again and returned to the minors.

I love games, Gose said. I love to play. I think I’m too stupid to quit.

In the exciting young White Sox, the veteran lazy José Abreu has a quiet heart. He avoids the infamous media, but his teammates have said a lot about him.

9. 24 recipes that deliver deliciousness quickly.

Place a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for dinner and consider one of these options that can be placed on the table within 30 minutes once the ingredients are prepared (and even the work is minimized). ..

In her new monthly column, Genevieve Ko shares simple and streamlined recipes. First: Apple crisp and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, no blender required.

10. And finally, how did humans lose their tails?

For about 500 million years, our ancestors have sprouted tails. Like fish, they swam with their tails, and when they evolved into primates, their tails were balanced as they swayed from branch to branch. About 25 million years ago, the tail disappeared. How and why it has remained a mystery until now.

Where is my tail for this question? BoXia, a graduate student at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said I had been in my head since I was a kid.

A new study led by Xia suggests that a single gene mutation is the answer. When scientists tweaked this gene in mice, the animals did not grow their tails. Xia and his team suggest that this mutation randomly attacked apes about 20 million years ago and became the norm for living apes and humans.

Angela Jimenez has put together a photo for this briefing.

