Here’s how to use these filters in Gmail for Android to quickly find emails:





Google is rolling search filters in Gmail for Android devices. Users can now search quickly and easily by using search filters to refine their results. The list of filters includes From, To, Date, and Attachments. Google is deploying an improved search filter in the Gmail app on Android. The latest updates from the tech giant will help users find specific emails faster by using improved filters on their Android devices.

Google announced improvements to Gmail’s search filters through a blog post from the Google Workspace team. The improved search menu appears just below the search box. You can use the filters individually to search for emails and information, or you can use them after the search. The list of filters includes From, To, Date, and Attachments. To get the best results when searching for emails and information in Gmail, follow these steps:

How to use the improved search filter in Gmail on Android. Open the Gmail application on your Android device. Enter the keyword for the email you are looking for. It is called a “sales report”. You can now use the filter before tapping the Search icon, or after the results are displayed.[差出人]You can refine your search by tapping the drop-down button next to. Here you can choose from the suggested options or enter the email address of the recipient of the email. For example, salesteam @ xyz.com. If you send an email to someone[送信先]You can tap the drop-down menu next to and enter the email ID of the person or group you want to send to, or choose an option from the suggested results. If you remember the date you received or sent the email,[日付]Tap the filter and select the time period.If you know if the email you are looking for has attachments, if they are included[添付ファイルあり]You can tap. The more filters you use, the narrower the results. Google provides the best Gmail experience in desktop browsers, but we’re rolling out new improvements to enhance the experience on mobile devices. This feature is in rollout from September 20th and will be available to all Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business customers by the end of October.

