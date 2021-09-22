Five Technologies Retail Owners Should Consider in Post-Covid Environment — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





It’s easy to say that the Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the global economy, but finding a way to get the economy back on track is much more complicated. In fact, there is no one size that fits all approaches that every sector can trust.

In the retail sector, on the other hand, hundreds of new technology solutions are feasible. However, not all tools can bring retailers to the desired level of stability in the post-Covid-19 (otherwise) era.

Which one should I use?

It may be good for retailers without Covid, but let’s take a look at five technologies that are essential in today’s environment.

Computer vision

Camera-equipped computers with machine learning and artificial intelligence are the next big thing in the retail sector.

Thanks to computer vision, you have the option of streamlining the checkout process, optimizing the layout of your store, and improving your data-driven customer experience. What makes computer vision relevant after Covid?

Store robots with computer vision help shift staff focus to customer service.

Instead of staff looking for misplaced products, wrong prices, damaged products, or gaps in the shelves, computer vision robots can handle them automatically and send alerts when they find a mismatch.

Computer vision robots are ideal for retailers who still have to comply with post-covid measures to minimize the number of staff on the shop floor.

Artificial intelligence

We’ve already talked about AI that powers computer vision robots. AI involves various processes.

However, all these processes have one thing in common. It is run by software that can simulate human intelligence. AI has a lot to offer retailers in the post-Covid environment.

First and foremost, AI helps retailers overcome the procurement and manufacturing challenges posed by pandemics. Instead of manually procuring and manufacturing data to ensure that the supply chain is clean, AI can do it faster and more accurately.

AI can identify supply chain patterns, anticipate disruptions, and identify costly bottlenecks. In addition, retailers can ultimately recognize and understand the pandemic changes made to the customer journey.

Last but not least, AI-powered chatbots are completely autonomous and can sell products to customers through digital communication channels.

Cloud infrastructure

Cloud-based solutions thrived during Covid’s pandemic.

This trend was expected given that cloud technology helps improve mobility and collaboration between employees working inside and outside the company. Cloud technology is well established and helps retailers overcome some of the post-Covid environment-related challenges.

For example, retailers can move to cloud infrastructure instead of investing in robust and expensive technology solutions for data sharing and collaboration, eliminating the need to provide their employees with expensive devices.

The data infrastructure enables easy data sharing, improving security and accessibility. By migrating from in-house apps to cloud apps, retailers can also improve resilience, reliability, and availability.

The cloud also puts major retailers in a better position. Most cloud service providers do their own maintenance, updates, and security, minimizing IT maintenance spending.

5G

Today’s consumers are heavily dependent on smartphones. They use them to look up products, compare prices, read reviews, and shop.

5G can significantly speed up the work of users and help consumers safely return to their post-covided stores. Why?

All the technologies implemented by retailers are currently connected to the internet. For example, consider a computer vision solution. These solutions are connected to the entire central computer and storage system. To perform that task, the system must constantly upload and download data.

Store consumers do the same. Internal Wi-Fi networks can be clunky because too many users are trying to use them for a variety of purposes.

In addition, retailers need to consider connection availability, reliability, and speed to enable contactless payments and improve the overall customer experience.

Thanks to 5G, mobile devices and high-speed internet connections can cover more and more processes. Retailers can definitely take advantage of it.

analysis

Analysis is the only way to measure performance and help retail teams save time and money and prepare their business for the future.

The decline in over-the-counter purchases in the Covid era is a problem for retailers. Digitization is essential to fill that gap, and it is impossible to do it without catching up with the analysis to make the right choice.

Today, retailers have a variety of options. They can analyze employee data and generate shift work statistics reports to pinpoint how pandemics affect staff volatility.

You can use the data to accurately execute workforce planning. The data is already there. You need to take advantage of it.

The analysis can also help you scrutinize your sales performance, evaluate your marketing efforts, and see how your new store layout impacts your purchases. Most importantly, you can use analytics to predict trends and prepare your store for future challenges.

Analysis is the only option available if you want to move from empirical and intuition-based decision making to data-driven decision making. With the right use of data, you can identify hurdles on time and come up with solutions before things get complicated.

Retailers have many options when developing a post-Covid strategy. Technology provides the most versatile solution for overcoming post-Covid environmental challenges.

Computer vision, AI, cloud infrastructure, 5G, and analytics are one of the technologies you should definitely consider. Each of them has the power to help you transform your business and improve your KPIs altogether, even during the post-covid era.

This article was written by Derek Jones

Jones leads a key initiative of Deputy, a global workforce management platform for employee scheduling, timesheets and communications.

With a focus on retail, he helps business owners and workforce leaders simplify employment law compliance, keep labor costs constant, and build award-winning workplaces.

He has over 16 years of experience delivering data-driven sales and marketing strategies to SaaS companies such as MarketSource and Griswold HomeCare.

