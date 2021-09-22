Q42021 16 key factors to consider when mapping a technical plan





The past few months have created challenges for technical teams that have never been encountered before. Many tech teams needed to focus on everything from fast digitization and cloud migration to real-time adoption of remote work arrangements, in addition to regular projects.

The plan for the fourth quarter of 2021 is a plan for technical leaders to continue their efforts to improve, improve rapidly established remote work arrangements, and include both inward-looking projects and client-focused projects. Considerable consideration and care is required to consider how to cover it. Also, as the CTO plays an increasingly important role in C Suite decision making, it is important to have a complete picture that incorporates overall business goals. Below, 16 industry experts from the Forbes Technology Council share key factors that technology leaders must consider when finalizing plans to conclude 2021.

1. Hybrid work security protocol

Companies that own significant digital and intellectual property will need to adopt new security protocols in their hybrid work environment. Basic cybersecurity tools do not adequately address new risks from remote devices that have similar permissions to the devices used in the physical enterprise. To adapt to the evolving idea that you can work from anywhere, you need to add strong encryption, layered user controls, and virtual office procedures. –Denis Mandich, Qrypt

2. Remote communication and culture

Since the pandemic, more and more technical teams are working remotely rather than working together in the same space. There are challenges with team members working in different parts of the world, including keeping work-related conversations safe. This means that in addition to maintaining the ability to work within a team environment while working remotely, tech leaders must plan for the next few quarters. -Richard Kern, Anura Solutions, LLC

3. Flexibility

As business needs continue to evolve, technology leaders need to incorporate flexibility into their plans. It would be difficult to assume. Therefore, as with the most resilient technology stacks, planning needs to articulate contingencies, alternatives, and replanning opportunities. -Kim Huffman, Elastic

4. Invest early to meet future demand

It is more important than ever to invest ahead of demand. Cross-sectoral companies are seeing increasing demand for their products and services, which will continue until 2022. The world faces global supply challenges in terms of talent, making it difficult to develop technical solutions to these problems. If you need a project and need it to be your top priority, you should start right away. -SADA Systems, Tony Safoian

5. Pay-as-you-go service

Uncertainty is the only certainty to move forward. By adopting a pay-as-you-go model for different technology needs, companies can better capture and address the benefits of their business. The pay-as-you-go model of software as a service tool, collaboration tool, and cloud service can be an ideal solution. –Vipin Jain, Pensando Systems

6. Talent development and maintenance

Supporting the development and management of turnover for team members is an important goal. Over the last two decades, many companies have experienced stress, regardless of outcome. Most people have adapted to new and unique experiences and situations during this phase, but now is the time to define a new normal culture and a new culture after 2022. –Sudhakar Namasivayam, Overstock.com

7. Progress towards OKR

Immediately see progress towards your goals and key outcomes. In many cases, the OKR is misaligned or mismanaged. If your company is off schedule for the fourth quarter (especially this unpredictable year), it’s time to get back on track. Proper use of OKR, combined with the right technical tools and metrics, will accelerate change and enable enterprises to finish the year powerfully. –Neelan Choksi, Tasktop Technologies

8. Polish the profits achieved

The fourth quarter of 2021 is to burn the profits made in the last six quarters. In other words, the changes you make are production strength, and you want to be able to handle anything. When preparing for the fourth quarter, don’t consider everyone returning to the physical workspace (at least not always). Get the most flexible attitude by incorporating everything you can into the cloud, including customer communications. -Martin Taylor, content guru

9. Infrastructure and bandwidth

Technology leaders need to be able to handle the additional bandwidth that the infrastructure needs to support the hybrid working model. The ability to support additional audio and video over the corporate network or the Internet is an absolute prerequisite for maintaining employee involvement. -Broadridge Financial Solutions, Mark Schlesinger

10. Increased demand for technical resources

For many organizations, 2020 was the year that tech leaders were seated at the table. Of course, this has its advantages. However, exposing your team’s capabilities keeps the resource supply the same and increases the number of requirements. Technology leaders face two challenges. One is not just to grow, but how to grow the supply properly. And second, how can we avoid incurring technical debt when we need to build value? -Edgar Escobar, Grupo ALTO

11. Optimize to eliminate waste

Last year it posed challenges for many industries, but it also created some incredibly lean businesses. Many companies, such as the restaurant industry, had an urgent need to change their businesses to survive. Other companies, including the travel and hospitality industries, have taken steps to automate the process and make their businesses slimmer. If you haven’t optimized your organization, process, or technology yet, plan to optimize it in 2022. -LaureenKnudsen, Broadcom

12. Data protection

Increasing adoption of multi-cloud configurations has fragmented data in private and public clouds, on-premises, and more, making data security and control more complex. To ensure universal protection of data, organizations need visibility in the form of a single glass plate to store and manage all encryption keys and secrets. It should be in one place, separate from the data you are protecting. –Ambuj Kumar, Fortanix

13. Apples new tracking limits

The new tracking restrictions imposed by Apple’s email privacy changes released in iOS 15 pose a significant challenge to almost any company that does business online and uses email to communicate with its customers. Key key performance indicators used by marketing teams, such as email open rates, will no longer be available on Apple devices. -Reynier Matos Padilla, Shapermint

14. Voice search trends

One of the things you need to plan for in the fourth quarter is how voice search will affect your brand awareness strategy. More companies, especially those in the tech industry, need to start optimizing their websites for voice search now if they want to be competitive by the end of the year. -OptinMonster, Thomas Griffin

15. Sustainability

Technology leaders need to add sustainability to their technology agenda. Focusing on sustainability helps teams design better future products and address environmental, social and governance issues. Regulations are becoming more stringent, and customers and stakeholders are increasingly expecting brands to take action and transparently show that they are intentional about sustainability in all actions. –Gaurav Aggarwal, Avanade Inc.

16. Input of other teams

Seeking feedback and input in the planning process is essential to driving agile decision making and innovation. As a result, tech leaders need to bring all of their business units to the table when planning for the next quarter. This optimizes time and outcomes. –Andreas Sulejewski, Neptune Software

