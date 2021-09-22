Google and your privacy: a closer look at all the data it collects, how to better manage this





Google offers a wide range of services used by billions of users. But with the help of that service, it also knows where you visit, the purchases you make, and everything else you make online. Google claims not to sell your data, and that users have a lot of control tools to limit the data collected.

But in many cases, users aren’t just aware of these tools. Think about how dependent we are on Google and see how Google and how it better controls the data it collects about your online behavior.

Google Account Settings: Turn off activity tracking

This is part of your Google Account settings and we recommend that you turn off activity tracking for added privacy. According to Google, this feature helps users “easily rediscover what you see, read, and see.”

However, if you don’t want Google to have a huge amount of data with all your online activity stored, it’s important to turn off activity tracking across all major Google products, including search, YouTube, and maps.

Google allows users to turn off activity tracking and delete all data on their products. You can also set it to be deleted automatically in a short time. Search Giants allows users to set up automatic deletion for 3, 18, and 36 months.

This image shows the activity control function. (Express image) If you want Google to stop tracking your activity, follow these steps:

Simply type Google Activity Tracking in your browser and the Activity Control page will appear in the results. If you’re signed in to your Google account in that browser, the link will take you directly to your account’s data controls.

At the top, you’ll see three options: Web and App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History.

Web activity tracking: Web and app activity handles everything you do online using Chrome, Google, and other services of your company. All your data is saved and you can delete it all at once. Alternatively, you can choose to remove the selected activity from the list.

[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Go to[アクティビティの管理]Tap to see all activities on Google, including web pages you visit and online searches. Even if you open Google apps such as Play Store, Maps, Voice Assistant, all this information is collected in the section.

To disable this[マイGoogleアクティビティ]Page>[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]>[トグルをオフにする]Go to. On the same page, you will be given the option to set the automatic deletion time for all activities. When you go to the Manage Activities page of Web and App Activities, you’ll also see a manual option to remove everything.

YouTube history tracking: Everything you do on YouTube, such as video searches and video likes / comments, is also saved as part of your account information. The company saves the data of all the videos you watch.

even here,[アクティビティの管理]You can delete all data in the section or set automatic deletion.[マイGoogleアクティビティ]Page>[YouTube履歴]>[オフ]You can turn off YouTube history tracking altogether by navigating to the toggle.

Location tracking:[アクティビティコントロール]The page also has a location tracking section. next,[アクティビティの管理]Tap to display a map on Google, showing where you’ve been and the routes you’ve traveled.

[マイGoogleアクティビティ]Page>[ロケーション履歴]>[オフ]You can go to the toggle and choose to turn it off.

This image shows the location tracking feature. (Express image) Things to keep in mind about Google and location tracking

According to Google, when you turn off device location, your location isn’t automatically saved in your location history. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. But in 2018, the Associated Press reported that Google could track your movements even if you turned off location, according to a study conducted by The Associated Press. News agencies have revealed that the company can track user locations through services such as Google Maps. , Weather forecast, browser search.

Google itself admits that some location data is still being collected. “Even after turning off location history, some location data may continue to be stored in other settings such as web and app activity as part of using other services such as search and maps.”

Other activity settings: There are other activities that Google tracks. You can also check here and delete it.

Delete recordings

Search giants use voice recognition technology to process voice and respond when they interact with Google search, assistants, and maps. According to the company, all audio recordings can be saved if allowed. This feature is turned off by default, but users can double-check and verify their settings.

Step 1: To turn voice recording on or off on your Android smartphone or tablet, go to Device Settings app> Google> Manage Google Accounts.

Step 2: Tap “Data & Privacy”.

Step 3:[履歴設定]so,[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Tap.

Step 4: Here,[オーディオ録音を含める]Clear the check box next to to clear the setting.

The image shows the “Personalize ads” feature. (Express image) Turn off personalized ads

If you don’t want your company to display personalized ads, you can turn off the personalized advertising option here.

You will also see the Advanced option. This means that Google “uses activity and information from Google services to personalize and display ads on websites and apps that are affiliated with Google.” This will store data for websites and apps affiliated with Google in your Google account. “

Scroll down the same page a bit to see the ad profile created by Google. This page displays a list of topics that Google may be interested in. Select any topic,[オフにする]Just tap the button. If you don’t want to disable individualized ad options by topic, just turn off the personalized ad options that appear at the top of the page.

Keep in mind, however, that Google isn’t the only ad network that tracks you to create personalized ads.

It’s worth noting that Google says it won’t sell your data, but the search giant is working with advertisers to provide you with a free service.

“Google does not sell your personal information to anyone, nor does anyone allow you to read your email and display ads. Websites that host ads ask you to share with Google. You can only see the information you asked for, “the company said.

“Google Account activity and information is never used to personalize ads on non-Google websites or apps,” Google said.

Don’t forget Chrome cookies

Cookies can also be used to track you. You may have noticed that when you open the site, a small window pops up asking you to accept cookies. Cookies help facilitate the online experience by storing your browsing information, but they also help advertisers track you.

Cookies allow sites to stay signed in, remember site settings, and provide locally relevant content. However, we recommend that you delete cookies in all browsers and block third-party / advertiser cookies.

Browsers such as Firefox and Safari block third-party cookies by default, but Chrome does not. A few months ago, Google announced in a blog post that it would soon stop tracking personal web browsing for advertising purposes. This happens when Chrome starts blocking third-party cookies.

“When third-party cookies were phased out, we made it clear that we wouldn’t create alternative identifiers or use them in our products to track when individuals browse the web,” Google said. Stated.

Click on the three dotted menus in the upper right corner of Chrome (PC)[その他のツール]>[閲覧データの消去]You can clear the cookie by selecting. A small box will pop up. Simply click on the second and third boxes to clear your cookies and clear your cache. You can also select the same time range.

Users simply type “chrome: // settings / content / cookies” on Google and they are redirected to Chrome settings. You can now ask Chrome to “clear cookies and site data when closing all windows”.

You can do this simply by enabling this feature on that page. You also have the option to block third-party cookies altogether. On Android smartphones[設定]>[プライバシー]>[閲覧データの消去]Just go to.

What else can you do?

If you don’t want Google to have your data, you’ll probably need to stop using Google’s services and find other privacy-oriented alternatives such as DuckDuckGo, but it’s also lacking in Google’s convenience and ease of use. .. If you want to use Google, the best way to manage your data is to limit your settings and delete your data on a regular basis.

