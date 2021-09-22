Should Google and Microsoft Focus on Their Procurement?





According to Janous, RMI’s Hourly Clean Power Survey underscores the diminishing returns of this isolated approach of sourcing 100% clean power. But it’s also less cost-effective than today’s wind and solar, but the importance of investing behind the decarbonization approach needed to reach the 100% target for the entire grid. Is emphasized.

He said it far exceeded the power to enter our meter. How it pushed market behavior and by 2030, and arguably by 2040, pushed everything we needed to the limits of longer-term storage.

At the same time, Microsoft is directing investment in clean energy in ways that aim for maximum emission reductions, Janos said. One example is work on a location limit emission tool for site-based renewable energy projects, developed in collaboration with partner REsurety. (Read more about how Microsoft works with REsurety in the first article in this series.)

For example, an analysis of the Texas grid by REsurety and The Brattle Group shows that building a wind or solar power plant on the other side of a transmission congestion point can almost halve its effective carbon reduction effect in a normal year. Is shown. That’s because much of the power it produces doesn’t reach customers and is ultimately wasted. This graph in the report shows the difference in marginal emissions (LMEs) at two fictitious PV project locations in Texas. This is a term used to describe the relationship between the location of a project and the impact of emission reductions.

(REsurety and Brattle Group)

I want to make sure that the solar project is rapidly decarbonizing the grid [and] I haven’t pasted it behind the crowds in western Texas, he said.

Of course, not all companies have the same power to influence the energy markets of which they are part. In short, each company’s clean energy strategy depends on the journey and what they are trying to solve, said Priya Balua, director of zero-carbon innovation at the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance. The largest US company working on ambitious decarbonization.

Are you trying to reduce emissions in the long run? She said. Are they using their purchasing power to turbocharge a wide range of technology suites that can drive deeper decarbonization?

According to Barua, I don’t think the strategy is wrong or right. It’s how they want to influence the organization.

Its complex: determining cause and effect

However, there are important challenges for companies looking to add clean power to a cleaner grid by prioritizing the impact of emission reductions over direct clean energy purchases 24/7. It’s an important issue for companies that are being scrutinized to prove the effectiveness of their investment.

The following graph from the REsurety and Brattle Group Texas grid analysis shows that companies are better off investing in renewable energies that can replace the most carbon on an LME basis than matching onsite loads to 24/7 carbon. It shows that it is much cheaper. Free energy supply.

However, companies can achieve even more dramatic savings and lower costs by moving data centers and other energy-consuming facilities from cleaner grids to cleaner grids. In fact, this technique removes the demand center, which should be powered by more dirty electricity, which can even lead to net negative emissions.

(REsurety and The Brattle Group)

However, there is no general set of agreed methods for measuring these options per apple. For example, moving a data center can clean up the owner’s power portfolio. But did that action lead to a reduction in the amount of coal burned on the starting grid or building cleaner energy on the grid that chose to connect? In this case, it is difficult to establish a clear causal relationship. It is difficult for a company to prove the claim that the investment needs to earn carbon reduction credits.

Similar problems arise when trying to attribute the impact of emissions to a company’s clean energy location. One of the biggest problems is related to the difference between marginal emission attribution and outcome measurements, says Tomorrow CEO Corradi.

These terms are explained in detail in a white paper written by Corradi and Watt Time CEO Gavin McCormick. This is another company that measures grid emissions on an hourly basis. (WattTime, like Canary Media, is an independent affiliate of RMI.) It’s a bit hard to distinguish from each other, but to understand how businesses think about the impact of behavior and how society measures them. Is also very important. Said Koradi.

The main difference is between companies that claim to use clean energy (ie, due to the entire energy portfolio) and companies that claim that the cleaner overall grid is the result of certain decisions made by the company. It’s a difference.

Today, under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scope 2 Guidance, companies report their impact on energy purchase emissions through a method called Attribution Accounting. Attribution means that you are getting the world’s emissions and trying to divide them by all consumers. [then] According to Corradi, each megawatt hour generated and its associated emissions rest with the person responsible for causing it. This is important to distinguish a company’s actual electricity usage from unbundled renewable energy credits, virtual power purchase agreements, and other ways of constructing these basic relationships in an abstract way. It’s a good way.

In contrast, the resulting changes in emissions must be directly linked to the consequences of your actions as an energy purchaser, Corradi explained. In other words, a company may be able to attribute the clean grid power used by a data center to a company share that uses clean energy, but is responsible for making the grid cleaner without using clean energy. I can’t say there is. He said it was a generally accepted and verifiable way to prove it.

On the other hand, if a company can prove that its actions directly lead to a reduction in the polluted energy generated by grids, it would otherwise launch and service a natural gas peaking power plant. You can reduce aggregate demand. The resulting reduction, he said. But to measure the outcome of an action, he said, it needs to be compared to the counterfacts. You are asking what would have happened if I had not taken action.

The process, which involves measuring real-world decisions against the facts, in other words, requires assumptions about what would have happened if no action had been taken. And if you build a model with many assumptions, those assumptions will be challenged, Corradi said.

Difference between short-term emission effect and long-term emission effect

To add another level of complexity, a company’s clean energy decisions can have very different impacts on short-term carbon emissions and long-term emissions, the long-term ones may be more important. It may be, but it’s very difficult to calculate.

According to Corradi, it’s much easier to make solid, mutually agreed assumptions about what happened on the grid when it was up and running today. Let’s look at an example where Google shifts data center load hourly to the period when more solar and wind power is available and reduces them when coal and gas power plants are growing. prize.

But building wind farms and data centers in one place and another is far from achieving quantitative emission reductions over the long term, he said. After all, the emission intensity of the grid changes each time a new unit of clean energy is added to the grid or a unit of dirty energy is removed.

Google’s white paper on that methodology points out the same point: the explanation of marginal emissions is not a long-term decision, such as where to build a solar or wind farm, but a short-term load. It states that it applies to small fluctuations. [W]Since e is considering a clean energy project that will operate for decades, measuring its impact requires understanding the long-term impact on grid planning and dispatch patterns.

Companies such as Tomorrow and WattTime, which measure marginal emission reductions, offer short-term or operational savings, such as savings by charging electric vehicles at different times of the day, and long-term or margin-building savings. Make a distinction. It’s like a decision to build a wind farm or data center in one place, not another.

It is our understanding that a standardized universal source of reliable build margin data is not yet available, Corradi and his co-authors state in a white paper. Therefore, it is difficult to actually apply it in 2021, but I hope it will change over time.

Pieter Gagnon, senior energy system researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, said NREL’s commitment to long-term marginal emission rates could shed light on this future-proof measurement challenge. Said.

He said he had some good conversations with Google people about this metric to assess the avoided emissions from the intervention under consideration. However, further work needs to be done on these methodologies before they can be used to demonstrate the impact of emission reductions in a transparent and generally accepted way.

According to Ganyon, if there is really good guidance on the long-term impact of investing in different locations on emissions, I would love it. Without them, businesses can clearly link to their electricity consumption, such as focusing on 24/7 clean energy, whether or not it is optimal for reducing overall emissions. You may be forced to take.

In other words, you may choose to do something that doesn’t reduce your emissions so much, but it reduces your emissions, he said. The trade-offs there are like being built into these two approaches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canarymedia.com/articles/corporate-procurement/should-google-and-microsoft-focus-on-sourcing-their-own-100-clean-power-or-cleaning-up-the-dirtiest-grids The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos