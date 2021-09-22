Olympus Launches First Device in Powerseal Surgical Range-Med-Tech Innovation





Olympus Corporation has launched the first device in the new Powerseal family of advanced bipolar surgical energy products.

The Powerseal 5mm Curved Joe Tissue Sealer and Divider Double Action Device is the highest level of advanced bipolar surgical energy device by providing consistent sealing reliability with an ergonomic multifunctional design and increasing procedural efficiency. Meet the clinical performance of.

With the release of Powerseal devices, Olympus announces a range of bipolar surgical energy devices that enhance its broadly differentiated surgical energy portfolio with its own Thunderbeat hybrid energy device and Sonicbeat ultrasound dissector. Powerseal devices place Olympus in a competitive position in the growing global market for advanced bipolar surgical energy devices, currently estimated to exceed $ 1.2 billion.

Powerseal devices provide surgeons with state-of-the-art sealing, dissection, and gripping capabilities in laparoscopic or laparotomy, while significantly reducing the force the surgeon needs to close the jaw. Powerseal devices can be used in various forms of surgery. Interventions including general surgery and gynecology, colorectal, barrier tricks, urology, chest, and vascular surgical procedures.

Powerseal devices are disposable devices designed to optimize patient outcomes and include the following features:

Strongly and efficiently seals blood vessels up to 7 mm in less than 3 seconds on average, and has proven reliability of vascular rupture pressure three times systolic blood pressure (> 99% reliability) Device landmark (Joe) Compared to levers, cut triggers, shaft rotating wheels) and predicate devices, the jaw lever’s squeezing force requirements are reduced, hand strain is reduced and the device is easier to use. Especially for smaller hands, curved tissue or tapered double action jaws. Designed to reduce instrument replacement during surgery. Minimal heat spread, short cooling times, and low external jaw temperatures reduce the risk of damage to adjacent tissues and structures.

Justin A, Head of Colon and Rectal Surgery at UMass Memorial Health. Maykel, MD said: It can be used safely. “

Phil Roy, Global Vice President and General Manager of Surgical Devices, Olympus’ Treatment Solutions Division, said: These POWER SEAL devices have been developed with the core requirement of uncompromising to achieve the goals of strength, efficiency, and physician comfort. Tests have exceeded the target for all major performance measurements of surgical energy devices, including: It delivers all the sealing speed, reliability, and thermal profile while providing a great user experience. “

The Olympus Energy Platform, consisting of ESG-400 and USG-400 electrosurgical generators, provides hospitals with a complete energy solution for any operating room, unipolar, bipolar (HiQ, HICURA, PK and Everest devices), It powers the entire range of Olympus energy systems such as ultrasonic waves. (Sonicbeat device), hybrid energy (Thunderbeat device), and advanced bipolar (Powerseal device). By operating on one energy platform, hospitals utilize a variety of surgical energy technologies designed with both patients and physicians in mind to capitalize while achieving the other goals of the four goals. Can be reduced.

Advanced bipolar energy devices are distinguished from traditional bipolar energy devices by more efficient energy supply, intuitive tissue monitoring, and uniform pressure exerted on the tissue by the device’s jaw. Due to these attributes, advanced bipolar technology is more consistent than standard bipolar technology and can achieve larger (7mm) vascular sealing.

Powerseal devices are currently approved for sale in the United States, Puerto Rico and Australia by regulatory agencies and are being actively considered in other markets.

