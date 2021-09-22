Free Download Extrorb DARKSiDERS





Extrorb DARKSiDERS Free Download for PC game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing, casual and indie action game.

Extrorb DARKSiDERS PC Game 2021 Overview In Extrorb, you control the action! Maneuver your orb through challenging cliffs and boost areas over oceans and forests! Try your luck in one of the traditional levels and relive the fun of visiting the arcade! Even a game of hoops? Get a friend and compete for the highest score on one of 8 different local multiplayer levels!

To have fun!

If you get stuck, or you really want to annoy your friends, resetting the orb has serious consequences.

Want a boost?

Some levels require an extra boost to get you where you want to go.

Tons of player skins!

At launch, there are 33 skins to choose from, and they are all unlocked!

Multiplayer shared boards!

Not only do you get a half seat with your friend, but each level pits you against each other on the same board! Combined with the explosive physics, this can lead to some intense head-to-head battles for the best score.

Forests, icebergs and trails, oh my!

At launch, there are 8 single player and 8 multiplayer levels with a large variety to choose from. From classic arcade scenes to the greater tranquility of woodland levels, there is something for everyone.

Achievements and stats

Global leaderboards will help you compare your skills with the best in the world, as well as many Steam achievements to unlock!

Amazing soundtrack!

We’re using some great tracks from Dark Fantasy Studio in Plogerno, France!

Technical Specifications of this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Reload Combination: DARKSiDERS Game File Name: Extrorb_DARKSiDERS.zip Game Download Size: 720 MB

Before you start Extrorb DARKSiDERS free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: 2 GHz * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: 1 GB non-integrated GPU * Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: 3GHz quad-core or higher * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: 3GB non-integrated GPU + * Storage: 2GB Available space

Free Download Extrorb DARKSiDERS

Click on below button to start Extrorb DARKSiDERS. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

