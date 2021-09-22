Evil House TiNYiSO Free Download





Download Daunting House TiNYiSO for PC free with single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Overview of Daunting House TiNYiSO for PC 2021 While heading for reconnaissance, their car Veer and Zoya crash into a mysterious location near a village in the foothills of the Himalayas. With no one around them, they become curious and start exploring in search of some help, but eventually get trapped in a mysterious village house that contains paranormal activities. In his quest to save Zoya, Veer fights and solves the mysteries of the house to escape safely. Veer fights unimaginable terror and enemies for survival and uncovers what is behind this evil force. Solve puzzles and collect resources without falling into cruel traps as you struggle to survive against house demons. Kill all the demons and solve the house puzzle to have a safe escape. Save your partner.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

The mature content in the game includes very few curse words and very little blood during the combat sequence between the player and the monsters, apart from this, there is no sexual content in this game.

Technical Specifications for this Version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Recompile Group: TiNYiSOG File Name: The_Daunting_House_TiNYiSO.zip Game Download Size: 758 MBMD5SUM: ece7cefab2eebd778f09abc9a

Before you start Daunting House TiNYiSO free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: 7/8/10 * Processor: Quad-core * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 600 series or later * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: 7/8/10 * Processor: Quad Core * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or later * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 2GB available space

Evil House TiNYiSO Free Download

Click on below button to start The Daunting House TiNYiSO. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

