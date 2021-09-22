CODEX Gas Station Simulator Free Download





Gas Station Simulator CODEX Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game and indie game.

Gas Station Simulator CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview Gas Station Simulator is all about renovating, expanding and operating a gas station along a highway in the middle of the desert. Freedom of choice, multiple approaches to managing your business and dealing with stress are key components of this game. Buy an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere and restore it to its former glory. Get rid of debris and broken furniture, repair the walls, paint and decorate the place to your liking. Just don’t spend all your money on looks right away, you bought a gas station after all. Repair equipment, buy the irreparable and start serving your customers to earn money for more renovations and improvements. You don’t need to stay small. You can expand your gas station to be able to serve more customers. Also, the gas station is not just about selling fuel. You can expand the range of services you offer to your clients and thus attract more and more diverse clients. You have various expansion options at your disposal, from the smaller ones like providing restrooms, and a simple store that complements your income up to the big ones like a full auto repair shop or even a car wash. There are quite a few options and most of the expansions can also be done by themselves. There is a lot you can do here. Restoring your gas station is one thing, giving it a personal touch is another. The game offers a wide range of options to customize what you have already built and plenty of decorations to enhance the uniqueness of the place. Some decorations can be purchased, while others must be acquired while playing. It’s not just about making the gas station look beautiful. The more impressive your gas station is, the more customers it will attract. Serving your customers is key in successfully running your own gas station. They all expect to fill up their cars, shop right away, and will not even be impatient when it comes to fixing their cars. You’ll handle some serious time pressure in rush hours and have to schedule different tasks when it’s less crowded. Proper time management and choosing the right priorities become very important when it comes to satisfying your customers. While you can try, operating a gas station that has been expanded and upgraded and offers a lot of different services to your customers may be too much for you alone. This is where the employees come into play. You can even hire multiple employees to help you with different tasks at the gas station. Employees have their own skills and some are better at some tasks than others. Employees also level up based on the tasks they perform and get better at their performance over time. You cannot sell what you do not have. Keeping track of your inventory is important and ordering at the right time at the right price helps keep profits high. To make better use of the low price opportunities, you can build a warehouse and expand it to allow for more storage. Keeping a close eye on your inventory is crucial because deliveries take time and you don’t really want to run out of merchandise for sale, let alone fuel. We created the game so that, if you like, you can dive deep into the management features and manage the live details that you know what comes out of it. However, if careful management isn’t your cup of tea, we don’t force you to grapple with the depths of it. However, the detailed management of some aspects such as supplies or personnel can be very rewarding in terms of financial resources and fun.

Feature guides

* Renovation, operation and expansion of a fuel station in the desert. * Create new services such as a workshop, shop, warehouse or car wash. * Try to handle everything on your own or hire staff to help. normal play. * Lots of customization and decoration options. * Lots of different customers with varying needs and expectations. * Lots of management options to dive into.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download / Reassemble Kit: CODEX Game File Name: Gas_Station_Simulator_CODEX.zip Game Download Size: 6.2 GBMD5SUM: cf6bb0f39954e0b494f107741375158 Gas Station Requirements

Before you start Gas Station Simulator CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit) or 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB VRAM * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5 (newer generation) * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 900-series 4GB VRAM * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: Space Available in 15 GB

CODEX Gas Station Simulator Free Download

Click on below button to start CODEX Emulator for Gas Station. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

