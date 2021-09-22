Rapid Discovery: Rapid Diagnosis of Cancer-Med-Tech Innovation





Ian Bolland talked with Dr. Matthew Baker, Dxcover Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Mark Hegarty, Dxcover CEO and Co-Founder, to discuss the company’s cancer diagnostic capabilities and recent brand changes. ..

Formerly named Clinspec Diagnostics Ltd, the company is a spin-out from the University of Strathclyde. Dr. Baker is the inventor of this technology. After taking a lecture at the University of Strathclyde, he was able to leverage the entrepreneurial university ecosystem and Dr. Hegarty’s business insights to turn brain tumor test-based innovation into business. rice field.

Dr. Hegarty, who described the recent brand change, hinted at the theme of his discovery. This is clear from the new name of the company.

DX is an abbreviation for diagnostics. Dxcover Brain Cancer as a test for brain tumors was a great theme for us to start developing. The rebranding was for us to take this next step. In February 2019, we raised funds from the university that we spun out as a company, and we raised the second fund that was completed in February this year. “

This is when, as Hegarty says, people are able to switch more to tests, especially blood and body fluids, and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates this change given the need for rapid diagnosis. It happens to.

Although perceptions about testing may have changed and public confidence in testing the condition may have changed, cancer diagnosis remains the fastest growing market in the diagnostic field.

Dr. Baker said: COVID aside, it is the fastest growing market and will continue to be the fastest growing market. After COVID, the waiting time has increased significantly, so we need more diagnostic tests for cancer and better testing methods for early detection of cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, 12,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumors each year in the UK, with a low survival rate of 12% five years after diagnosis. When Baker started the project, it targeted difficult-to-diagnose tumors, especially those in the brain and pancreas, with the goal of increasing survival.

Explaining the rationale behind the Dxcovers business, Hegarty has a high incidence of cancer, an increasing prevalence of cancer in an aging society, and a 43% increase in cancer diagnosis over the next 20 years. I pointed out.

When it comes to Dxcovers technology, Baker explains that it is based on infrared spectroscopy, which allows for rapid testing of human blood. After a blood sample is taken and extracted into serum, human serum is pipetted onto a silicone slide for dripping, drying, detection and techniques, followed by drying and analysis.

Baker added: There is no need to isolate genetic markers, sequence materials, or prepare multi-step samples. There is a very fast automated platform technology that can be used for analysis.

We don’t just focus on a single source. Imagine serum, which contains various components such as DNA materials, proteins, carbohydrates, and electrolytes. Scientists behind other liquid biopsies say I’m really interested in protein A or protein B, or sequence X or sequence Y, and they go looking for these markers. What we are doing is saying what is there. Isn’t this?

We basically analyze the entire molecular complement of serum and use machine learning to break it down. This gives you unique characteristics. Infrared spectroscopy is used because it is a great global analytical technique that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The company has already successfully completed two clinical trials for detecting brain tumors and recently announced a third trial. A recent study of 177 patients, published in a peer-reviewed Cancers journal this summer, found that the Dxcovers test technology, Dxcover Liquid Biopsy, was used in smaller doses, even in the early stages of cancer growth. It has been shown to be effective at a low stage. ..

When tumors are small, early detection reduces the harm caused by surgery and other treatments, allowing people to live longer and better. By detecting very small tumors, the study could have a significant impact on Dxcover’s diagnostic tests in reducing the time between onset of symptoms and diagnosing patients and helping primary care physicians make decisions. Provides evidence of sex.

