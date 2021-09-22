Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Operation Reptide has just fallen





Now, it turns out that Valve was certainly making fun of something big for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive earlier this week. Today, the studio has launched Riptide, the next big operation in FPS games. This brings batches of new game modes, maps, gameplay changes, challenges and more.

Available by getting a new Steam Operations Path, CS: GO Operations Liptide introduces a pretty big update on how to dive into shooters. One of these is due to the new Private Matchmaking Queue feature. This allows you to generate a queue code to share with your peers and members of the same Steam group and set up a private premier match on Valve’s servers. “Pair, team up, or queue alone and let the matchmaker organize it,” explains the new operation overview.

Elsewhere, Riptide will guide you through the options to choose between two match lengths on the official (competitive matchmaking) CS: GO server: Short (MR16) and Long (MR30) – Or, if you’re happy, you can choose “No Priority” Immerse yourself in either. Team Deathmatch also has several new options, including the options “Classic Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (first team wins with 100 kills), and Free for All Deathmatch (all players are enemies)”.

There are also several updates to the dismantling and arms race game modes, each adjusting the weapon progression. There are also some other adjustments that you can see in the overview.

As with previous CS: GO operations, nab will be rewarded while Riptide is live. Earn stars by completing weekly missions. This mission can be spent on new items, a collection of four new weapons, and more, in addition to new agents such as “Guerrilla War Terrorists, CT SEAL Team” Frogman “, French Gendarmerie”. cosmetic.

In terms of maps, a fan-made, near-Far Cry 5-like map county, reported earlier this year, has been added to CS: GO Official Matchmaking in Danger Zone Mode. Basalt and Insertion II are currently in a competitive matchmaking pool in Competitive, Casual and Deathmatch modes, and Ravine and Extraction have been added to Wingman’s official matchmaking. Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera and Frostbite have been switched. Some tweaks have also been made to Dust 2, Inferno and Ancient, which can be found in Valve’s patch notes.

Riptide’s gameplay changes include the ability to drop grenades like regular weapons, as well as the M4A1-S body damage buff and the Eagle nerf. Dual Elite is cheaper and post-mortem vision is reduced from 3.0 seconds to 2.0 seconds (headshot vision reduced from 1.0 seconds to 0.5 seconds).

Today, we are excited to ship Operation Liptide, CS: GO’s 11th operation. New challenges await, including new maps, new game mode options, brand new private queues: https: //t.co/w9Av3CkmrU

— CS: GO (@CSGO) September 22, 2021

CS: GO Operation Liptide is currently live and will run until February 20, 2022, with new mission cards arriving weekly during the first 16 weeks of operation. For more information on what’s new, see Valve Overview.

