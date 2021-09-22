BioMed Realty Acquires Two New Lab Sites in Cambridge-Med-Tech Innovation





Blackstone’s portfolio company, BioMed Realtyplans, will offer approximately 800,000 square feet of additional dedicated lab space after acquiring two new sites in Cambridge.

BioMed, a real estate solution provider for the life sciences and technology industry, has acquired Cambridge International Technology Park (CITP), a 15-acre site on Fullborn Road, from Abstract and 27 acres of Granta Park from The. Welding Institute (TWI). The two proposed new sites still require the consent of the plan.

The announcement doubles BioMeds’ current life sciences real estate in Cambridge and supports the creation of up to 2,700 new jobs.

The UK Life Sciences sector is an important part of the UK economy, supporting 250,000 jobs and contributing more than 80 billion to GDP each year. Cambridge, the UK’s largest life sciences market, is the birthplace of stem cell research and artificial intelligence, is considered the center of research and innovation, and has more laboratories than anywhere else in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: This investment is very welcome news for Cambridge and the UK as a whole. The city has the largest scientific discoveries in some countries, and we are confident that the support of Blackstones BioMed Realty will bring even more.

The work created by this investment is just like what we want to see more in the UK, reflecting what the UK is best at.

According to the latest research data, all lab space available in Cambridge is currently available, potentially keeping promising start-ups out of the market and slowing the growth of UK life sciences companies.

BioMeds’ two new sites are increasing demand for space between technology, science and knowledge-based companies to create vaccines, develop new therapies and help address the world’s major health problems. Respond to.

Blackstone and BioMed will provide sustainable buildings that minimize energy and water consumption, promote sustainable regional transport initiatives, and facilitate investment in local economies from current and new businesses. , We continue to work to promote growth.

BioMed entered the UK Cambridge market in 2012 and has expanded to become the largest private owner of life science space in Cambridge. During this time, BioMed has created a vibrant life sciences ecosystem to support the growth and opportunities of life sciences companies at all stages. BioMedsBabraham Research Campus and Granta Park now provide incubator space, scale-up space for growth and headquarters space for established companies such as Illumina, Gilead, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Stay in the area.

Bill Kane, President of East Coast & UK Market at BioMed Realty, said: State-of-the-art life science facilities are an important factor in the speed at which scientific research accelerates. BioMed is proud to meet the needs of this truly dynamic industry and help companies incubate, scale up and grow. These new developments at CITP and Granta Park will provide the highly needed life science space for existing and new businesses, further advancing Cambridge as a global home for research while supporting the local economy.

James Seppara, Head of European Real Estate at Blackstone, added: Life sciences is one of Blackstone’s most convicted investment themes. Working with BioMed Realty to expand this investment area in the long run, bring life-saving products and therapies to market, and ensure the high quality needed to ensure success as the UK’s future global leader. We are working to provide space. Vaccine and drug development.

