TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 13 Great Korean Tech Companies





San Jose, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Korea ranked first in the 2021 Bloomberg World Innovation Index. The index measures the top 50 countries using dozens of criteria using seven evenly weighted indicators such as R & D spending, manufacturing capacity, and concentration. Of high-tech public enterprises.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, a fully virtual event (PDT) from September 21st to 23rd, will feature 13 technologies that specialize in AI, AR / VR, cybersecurity, fintech, greentech, IoT and more. Korean technology companies are participating.

There will be a Korean company pitch event where innovation and technology will be introduced on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11:00 am (PDT). Events can be viewed after registration using the free expo code.

The companies and their solutions are:

Artificial intelligence

Business Canvas: AI-powered document management platform type Cochl: Sound AI platform with ambient sound recognition beyond voice recognition Visual Camp: Hardware-free eye-tracking software solution Wayne Hills Ventures: TTV, ML, and AI software NLP technology that converts text to digital video content via.

AR / VR | 3D display

Extended Knowledge: AR / VR Solution Specialized in Aviation Maintenance Alpha Circle: VR Engine for Significant 360 3D VR Image Improvement with Image Segmentation and Synchronous Playback Algorithm SiliconArts: Real-time for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobiles, VR Raytracing GPU Technology / AR Headset Mopic: Lightfield 3D Display for an Immersive Visual Experience

Cyber ​​Security | FinTech

Infosonic: Non-audible sonic technology for near-field data transmission Spiceware: Data security and PII protection services for building infrastructure using cloud, big data, and AI. SSenStone: A one-time authentication code (OTAC) authentication security solution that does not require a server connection

Green Technology | IoT

Marine Innovation: Bio-based plastic technology using seaweed extract Willlog: A cloud-based real-time logistics monitoring solution that records temperature, humidity, light, and impact data during package transportation.

After registering with the Free Expo Code, visit the Korea Pavilion hosted by KOTRA and KITRI at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 Expo.

About KOTRA KOTRA (Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Corporation) functions as a global business platform tailored to the needs of buyers, investors and Korean entrepreneurs.

About KITRI KITRI (Korea International Trade Institute) aims to create a new paradigm of international trade through publications and pursue academic activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921006146/en/13-Brilliant-Korean-Tech-Companies-at-TechCrunch-Disrupt-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos