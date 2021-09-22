This $ 120,000 Mini Aston Martin Brings Kids a Super Spy Life





Little Car Company Creates Child-Size Aston Martin DB5 Photo: Little Car Company

Luxury toy car maker Little Car Company has created a $ 120,000 replica of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 to celebrate the release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die.

The two-thirds scale model is based on the iconic Aston Martin DB5 first seen on screen with James Bond in the 1964 Goldfinger. The car will make its eighth appearance in the Bond movie No Time to Die, which will be released on October 8th.

To celebrate the release of the movie, Little Car Company has partnered with film producer Eon Productions to update the original DB5 Junior Replica to make it suitable for the up-and-coming Super Spy.

Based on the original Aston Martin DB5 3D scan, the new DB5 Junior No Time to Die Edition is packed with all the gadgets you’d expect to be an ambitious secret agent.

At the push of a button, the headlights go down and you’ll see a twin set of simulated Gatling guns with imitation gun sounds and flashes.

DB5 Junior hides Gatling gun and digital license plate Photo: The Little Car Company

The car also has a skid mode and a digital license plate that can be controlled to display personal messages. At DB5 Junior, drivers also find smoke screens. The smoke screen exhausts smoke from the supply tank through the rear exhaust pipe.

All gadgets on the minicar are operated by controls on the hidden switch panel on the passenger seat door.

To create car gadgets and effects, the Little Car Company has partnered with Chris Corbould, a special effects supervisor who has worked on 15 James Bond films since the early 1980s.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: Considered the most famous car in movie history, the Aston Martin DB5 with gadgets surprised spectators around the world over 50 years ago.

Now that story continues. As part of the exclusive partnership between Eon Productions and Aston Martin, we had the opportunity to create something truly unique to James Bond fans and collectors. I can’t wait to see the adventures these cars take with their owners.

Priced at 90,000 ($ 120,000) and tax, The Little Car Company creates the DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition only 125 times. Cars are not legal on the road.

The miniature version of the car is completely electric and packs four 1.8kWh batteries combined with a 21.5bhp motor that can power 45mph. When you want to stop all this power, the car has both regenerative braking and Brembo disc brakes.

The dashboard has also been updated in the cabin. The fuel gauge becomes a battery meter, and the oil temperature gauge monitors the temperature of the motor.

To complete the DB5 styling, the car is finished with silver birch paint, individually numbered chassis plates, and an Aston Martin badge.

