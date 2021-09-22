Fuel Ventures Helps “Unique” E-Commerce Startup Boulevard — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Boulevard, a UK-based online marketplace and technology startup, has completed a 2.2 million seed investment from early and growing VC Fuel Ventures.

Boulevard currently sells more than 150,000 products to consumers through multiple online channels across nine product categories, generating retail prices for more than 15,000 product lines every 10 minutes, and Amazon’s third party. The seller.

Founded in 2016, the company is currently tracking 6 million annual revenues and forecasts to reach 100 million milestones in five years.

Boulevard states that its uniqueness derives from its ability to do all the hassle for brands that want to exist in marketplaces such as Amazon and OnBuy.

Eiger, a bespoke supply chain platform, helps independent companies get their products to market faster and have complete control over sales, inventory, and fulfillment.

With an investment of 2.2 million Fuels, we plan to enter new markets, diversify product categories and evolve the Eiger system.

Dominic Portman, Founder and Managing Director of Boulevard, said:

The lessons we have learned about how to sell online as an e-commerce business have opened up our expertise and skills to help others do the same.

He adds: Our technology, Eiger, ensures good operation in all aspects of online sales and order fulfillment, uses sophisticated algorithms to test product popularity, monitor inventory levels and be competitive. The order was dynamically fulfilled within a certain time frame.

We are currently planning to evolve the Eiger platform to enter new markets and become a superseller of the world’s leading online marketplaces.

Mark Pearson, Managing Partner of Fuel Ventures, commented:

We were very impressed with how he and his team led Boulevard to awe for such early success.

Knowing Boulevards’ unique approach, building its own end-to-end supply chain software, and how to become a big seller on these platforms, it’s clear from the impressive growth of being constantly adapting to the times.

The investment decision was easy for us. It will be a serious player in the fastest growing market in the world.

