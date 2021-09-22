Gordon Murray introduces innovative chassis technology with the Motiv concept





Engineering firm Gordon Murray Design (GMD) has unveiled the concept of an electrical quadricycle built using the patented iStream manufacturing process.

From the electric Motiv quadricycles shown here to medium-sized engine sports cars to petrol-powered SUVs, the iStream process, which is said to be adaptable to a “wide vehicle portfolio,” will provide the performance, cost and efficiency of future electric vehicles. The purpose is to optimize.

According to GMD, this is especially applicable for battery EVs. This is because the lightweight architecture allows for maximum range and optimized all-round performance.

GMD claims that it can use the iSteam process to “reduce the total weight of a typical family car by more than 20%,” requiring 50% less body panel components. By using recycled fiber body panels, the final vehicle weight can be kept as low as possible.

Because the battery is integrated into the vehicle structure itself, the iStream architecture is said to be stiffer than traditional structures, offering safety, sophistication, dynamics and durability benefits.

GMD also claims that iStream-based vehicles emit significantly less CO2 from the cradle to the graveyard than traditional vehicles as a result of lightweight configurations and efficiency improvements made throughout production.

The Motiv concept presented at the Centix-LCV show at Millbrook was designed to show the flexibility of iStream and represent what an iStream-based “autonomous e-hailing personal mobility” vehicle would look like. increase.

It measures 2537mm x 1310mm without a battery, weighs 376kg and is classified as a four-wheeled vehicle, but it complies with the same collision regulations as mainstream passenger cars.

The 17.3kWh battery is “twice as large” as the battery on board a similar vehicle, providing a range of 124 miles (93 miles in autonomous mode) and 20-80 at speeds up to 35kW. % Can be charged. 40 minutes refill time. Power is sent to the rear electric motor, producing 27bhp.

Despite its lightweight and practical focus, Motiv features automatic climate control, anti-lock braking, a vast 24.0-inch infotainment screen and electrically upward-opening doors.

Jean-Philippe Launberg, Strategy and Business Director of GMD, said: In particular, how can you minimize the weight of your electric vehicle?

“Our innovative manufacturing process brings many benefits to automakers who want to create, develop and manufacture small to medium volume vehicles and commercial vehicles that cannot be profitably manufactured with existing methodologies and footprints. This is a unique and cost-effective way for the global market. Manufacturers that improve performance and efficiency in a sustainable way. “

