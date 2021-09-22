Samsung’s smartphone lineup has been decoded: From Galaxy Z to Galaxy M, what does it stand for?





Are you thinking of buying a Samsung smartphone? When it comes to big brands like Samsung, there are many options to consider. Whether you’re buying a smartphone for the first time or switching to Samsung for the first time, the sheer number of options can quickly overwhelm you.

Here’s a closer look at the different smartphone series Samsung is currently releasing and which one is right for you.

Samsung currently manufactures Galaxy phones in six series, usually indicated by letters. Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series, Galaxy F series. Let’s take a closer look at each of these.

Galaxy Z series

The Samsung Galaxy Z Series is a set of phones that can be opened and folded for a more compact size. The Z-series began with the introduction of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable mobile phone on the market in many parts of the world. But until the Galaxy Z Flip, the letter Z didn’t start displaying the names of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Express Photo)

Currently, the Z series consists of modern handsets such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but older devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Galaxy Z Flip are also available for purchase.

Galaxy Z series foldable devices typically cost more than 1 rack rupee, and Z series foldable mobile phones can cost more than 80,000 rupees. The spec you get here is the flagship grade here, as is the camera, as flashy as the Z series, but it hasn’t fully evolved yet and works without problems such as dust buildup in the hinges. To do.

The Z-series is not intended for those who are willing to try out the latest technology and try out new form factors.

Galaxy S series

The Samsung Galaxy S Series represents the brand’s flagship mobile phone. These are the best Samsung has to offer each year, but unlike the Z-series, they focus slightly on reliable performance over design innovation. Starting with the first Galaxy S1, the Galaxy series followed the numbers up to S10, where Samsung decided to skip a few digits and started making new S20 and S21 series phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Express Photo)

Today, the S (number) series is very expensive. Not to mention the cost of premium components, it’s not surprising given the performance, features and amazing cameras these phones offer.

That’s why Samsung also revealed it in the S (number) FE series with the Galaxy S20 FE. The FE, or Fan Edition series, has a watered-down design that lowers the overall cost of the phone and makes it a more budget flagship phone than a true flagship.

Current devices in the Galaxy S-series include the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, and the older S10 series. S10 +, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and more are also available on Samsung’s website. However, the S20 series is gone. Meanwhile, the S20FE and S20FE 5G are also available and are rumored to be soon taken over by the S21 FE 5G.

Galaxy Note Series

Although not updated since the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Note phone is also Samsung’s premium flagship device, featuring support for Samsung’s unique stylus, the S Pen. They are larger than the S-series phones and feature a large display suitable for taking notes, drawing, and other creative purposes.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Express Photo)

However, the future of the Samsung Galaxy Note series is a bit vague given that the brand didn’t bring in a Note series phone this year, and instead, stylus support has been added to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Note20 and Note20 Ultra online.

Galaxy A series

A-series phones are mid-high range phones that combine excellent performance for the average user with reliable and excellent camera setup, excellent display, and battery life. These phones can’t talk about each model, but they often have metal frames around the sides and gorilla glass protection on the front and back.

Samsung Galaxy A22

The A-series also occasionally sees super-budget-oriented devices like the A03s with basic functionality. These cannot be compared with other A series phones such as A22, A52, A72.

Galaxy M series

The Samsung Galaxy M Series is aimed at young viewers and focuses on high battery life. These phones often offer excellent display and reliable performance with all the latest features such as AMOLED screens and in-display fingerprint sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Galaxy M-series is affordable and available for purchase by the masses, making M-series handsets part of Samsung’s best-selling devices. Currently, M31, M32, M42, and future M52 are also available.

Galaxy F series

Samsung has also launched the Galaxy F-series in some markets, including India, in recent years, starting with the Galaxy F41. Like the M and A series phones, the F series phones are aimed at providing users with powerful performance at a low price. However, unlike the M and A series, the F series is limited to 4G networks. You can now choose the Galaxy F62 from a variety of online retailers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/samsung-smartphone-lineup-decoded-from-galaxy-z-to-galaxy-m-what-does-it-stand-for-7526921/

