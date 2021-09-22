Tips To Do To Tune Up Your Laptop For Next Semester

Nothing can be compared to an unfortunate situation when your laptop does not work as planned, or you find out that the minimum requirements for video conferencing can’t be met by your laptop for some odd reason. While it may be difficult to tune up your machine as you are in the middle of some urgent assignment, it’s always possible to address various issues for your next semester when you have some spare time. The majority of what you can do is easy to fix yourself, yet some aspects must be approached with help from tech-savvy individuals.

Tips To Consider To Tune Up Your Laptop For Next College Semester

– Come Up With a List of Software You May Require.

Usually, it may be listed on your college’s website. If you are not sure about what your next semester may require, ask your academic advisor or consider learning about the best laptops for students. It will help you compare your resources with the software that you plan to install. Just make sure to avoid conflicting solutions or duplicates.

– Run a Basic System Check-Up.

It is recommended to talk to a friend who has good computer skills because you will have to understand the results and address issues like disk problems, RAM upgrades, or identify the apps that slow things down.

– Install Office 365 Suite or Similar Alternative.

It is essential for any college student today as you will very likely have to work with this program while coping with the countless essays, reports, or reflective journals. Even if you are only planning to join college, consider personal statement writing services – their experts have excellent writing skills as well as knowledge of proper formatting, so you won’t have to research the matter yourself. Installing MS Word or Open Office to work with text files is essential!

– Consider Good Antivirus Software.

Have someone with good knowledge configure your firewall and install either free or paid antivirus software. For Win users, it may be Avira or Bitdefender Antivirus Plus. For Mac Users, it is Webroot SecureAnywhere. Alternatively, you may consider McAfee Antivirus Plus.

– Limit The List of Startup Apps.

Click on Settings – Apps – Startup. It will provide you with a list of apps at startup. By choosing “Off”, you disable them. Mac users can do the same on startup from the Dock. Right-click on the app and hover over to Options. Just uncheck what is not necessary.

– Optimize Battery Life.

As a college student, you have to be mobile and move around the campus. Even if you learn remotely, you have to make sure that your battery does not run out in the middle of an important session. Consider clicking on the Battery icon to see your current status and proceed from there. Still, the best is to learn how to finish your tasks faster, wherever you may study. Consider TopWritersReview to see what kind of help you may get with your assignments by turning to trained experts.

– Set Up Your Printer & Other External Devices.

Win users should click on Settings – Devices – Printers & Scanners – Add a printer or scanner. Mac users should click on System Preferences – Printers & Scanners and then click on the + sign to add the printer.

Deciding On What You Really Need

The problem with computers is that they often come with a bunch of pre-installed software, which can be safely removed if you have some tech skills and take your time to look up things. However, college students often install anything they can find just in case they need it, which slows down even the best laptops. For example, Cornell’s University has the following requirements for a good laptop for learning purposes, which can be used as a starting point. Just decide on what software you need to get rid of what’s not essential for your work. A bit of analysis and evaluation will help you address crucial underlying issues.

BIO

As an educator and tech content creator, Melony likes to share her knowledge. Her posts help make even complex tasks much more accessible and fun. Follow Melony to learn something new and take your ideas to another level.