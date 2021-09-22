Cancer Research UK Partners with University of Edinburgh Incubator-Med-Tech Innovation





The University of Edinburgh’s Business Support Program has partnered with Cancer Research UK to help build start-ups focused on their cancer efforts.

The charity will fund up to 10 participants in the second round of the University’s Data-Driven Entrepreneurship (DDE) Venture Builder Incubator. This incubator helps graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and academic staff develop startup ideas for three months.

Cancer-related projects are expected to account for about half of the second cohort of incubators.

Applicants can be postdoctoral students and postdocs at the University of Edinburgh or Heriot-Watt University, or research staff from anywhere in the UK. Researchers do not currently need to be funded by Cancer Research UK to participate.

The DDE Venture Builder Incubator provides each team with 2,000 workshops, networking events, mentoring, one-on-one support, and access to the University of Edinburgh’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. In the second round, the incubator has partnered with FinTech Scotland to leverage its network to support entrepreneurs.

The incubator is part of the university’s ambitious data-driven entrepreneurial beacon program to support recovery after COVID. It is funded through the Data Driven Innovation Program in Edinburgh and the South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Iain Foulkes, Executive Director of Research and Innovation at Cancer Research UK, said: “As many funders of world-class, state-of-the-art cancer research in the UK, these discoveries have been made to laboratories and clinics.

“Encouraging our researchers to be entrepreneurial is the key to achieving this, so we are excited to be part of the DDE Venture Builder Incubator.

“Through custom training, 1-2-1 support, and access to a new network to help navigate the translation process, this incubator helps the most enterprising researchers bring life-saving discoveries to their patients. Provides a conduit. “

Applications for the second cohort of DDE Venture Builder Incubators starting in late November will be accepted until October 1. Companies have a chance to win 5,000 on the End of Program Demo Day in March and propose a business plan in front of an expert review board.

The university’s commercialization service, Edinburgh Innovations, manages the incubator provided by the Bayes Center on behalf of the university’s five data-driven innovation hubs.

The program is supported by Nile, a strategic design consultant based in Edinburgh, and edventure, a pan-European university venture builder and accelerator launched in 2020 by three Edinburgh students. ..

In the first cohort of DDE Venture Builder Incubators, 27 startups between April and July, from apps that save teachers time and support older families to robotic systems that separate waste and monitor the environment. Was supported.

During participation in the incubator, entrepreneurs recruited 23 new team members, officially established four companies, developed seven minimum feasible products, and received over 250,000 grants, awards, and investments. I collected it.

Dr. John Lonsdale, Head of Enterprise Services at Edinburgh Innovations, said: VentureBuilder Incubator has proven to be a powerful tool for innovators to succeed as entrepreneurs.

Partnering with Cancer Research UK to support up to 10 teams adds a new dimension to the impact the incubator achieves.

Cancer Research UK’s involvement in the DDE Venture Builder Incubator is part of a UK-wide philanthropic program that supports entrepreneurial activity.

