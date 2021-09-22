Microsofts 2021 Surface Events: Start Time and How to Watch





Microsoft will be hosting an online hardware event on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11am (Eastern Standard Time) / 8am (Eastern Standard Time) for redesigned Surface tablets and laptops (and possibly new phones). Will be announced. The Verge covers all announcements from the event and runs a world-class live blog. There is also a way to watch with us here.

Simple: There is a live stream on the event page of Microsoft’s website, which you can also watch on your Microsoft Surface Twitter account. Follow @verge on Twitter to see the news of the event.

The event is approaching the next release of Windows 11, which will be released on October 5th. It’s almost natural that everything Microsoft announces at the event on Wednesday will run a new operating system, but it’s interesting to see if the rumors that Microsoft will release a new version of the Arm-based Surface Pro X tablet are true. prize. It’s unclear how Windows 11 will pair with Microsoft’s long-standing Arm computing ambitions. A new computer, perhaps a computer with a new Microsoft-designed chip, could be a great opportunity for a company to talk about the future. Generally, Windows other than Intel, AMD, and x86.

There are also rumors that traditional x86 computers are likely to be unveiled at the event, with Surface Pro 8 tablets, new Surface Book laptops, and updated Surface Go. There is also the real possibility of looking closely at the follow-up of Microsofts Surface Duo foldable phones.

But if you’re listening, Microsoft, I’d love to see a really beautiful version of the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard. This time, it is a version without the numeric keypad that interferes with mouse operation. Another keyboard, Sculpt Ergonomic, isn’t very good. Id prefers Bluetooth to USB dongles.

To see the news coming on Wednesday morning, keep an eye on The Verge and visit Microsoft’s website to see the stream.

