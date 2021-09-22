Piaggio Fast Forward is leading the way with innovative technology solutions that unleash a more pedestrian future





The latest additions to the Gita family will be over soon. Introducing the lightweight and compact Jitamini.

Boston, September 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) moves people’s way of moving so that people walk more, walk farther, and they do much of their daily lives on foot. .. In 2019, PFF announced gita, the first robot programmed with pedestrian etiquette. Today, the company is launching the gita robot product, which enhances PFF’s commitment to micromobility by designing and building products that move people’s movements using their extensive knowledge of pedestrian movement. We welcome the latest members. A robot for every occasion, gita or gitamini, offers consumers the option of longer trips with lighter luggage or shorter trips with heavier cargo. Inside or outside.

gita ($ 2,950) and gitamini ($ 1,850) bring fun, freedom and quest to consumers in the community. Robots for every occasion, gita and gitamini offer consumers the option of longer trips with lighter luggage or shorter trips with heavier cargo. Inside or outside.

People’s lives, jobs and ways of traveling have changed since last year, and those changes are most likely to stay here. There are technological changes in the infrastructure of cities, campuses and communities. Automotive spaces are changing for pedestrians, creating space for communities, outdoor dining, retail stores and people. As a community, people are beginning to share their personal space (not just industrial space) with robots and the world. The launch of the Gita Mini Robot is a continuous and progressive step towards supporting a healthy local lifestyle within the micromobility ecology. Bringing fun, freedom and quest to consumers in the community, gitamini stimulates the spirit of humans and robots moving together. From suburban neighborhoods to urban live workplay compounds, gita and gitamini have the opportunity to have the perfect robot for your lifestyle needs, whether it’s a farmer’s market or grocery trip, a family picnic in a local park, or a daily helper. Provides people to commute. The Gitamini is compact, lightweight, and easy to operate in tight spaces, allowing you to experience your next robot in more places than you can imagine.

What is innovative

Lightweight and nimble: About the size of a medium-sized dog (990 in3), the gita mini takes up less space on the sidewalk or home.

Compact and easy to lift: With front and rear handles and a weight of only 28 pounds, the Gitamini can be easily lifted by one person, in and out of the car, up and down stairs, on curbs, and more.

Smart Site: gitamini uses a combination of camera and radar technology to see the surroundings and pair with the user.

Intuitive technology: With one tap, the gitamini pairs with the user, automatically brakes when needed, adjusts speed and keeps pace along the way.

Long trip friendly: The gita mini can run up to 21 miles in a row. It also has an internal USB port so you can charge your device on the go.

Light and Sound Communication: gitamini notifies you of its status through colored lights and custom sounds developed by Berklee College of Music.

Cargo Carrier: The gita mini can carry up to 20 pounds of gear and can be operated with the lid open to accommodate bulky items.

Neutral or Neon: Choose from sophisticated boardwalk beige or the hottest Spark Citron.

Greg Lynn, Chief Executive Officer of PFF, said: “Then the question to ourselves is,” How do you take what you hear from people and create something different for a new segment of consumers? “Gitamini answers-that’s the answer. It’s easier to operate indoors and outdoors, it’s lightweight and the packaging has been updated. Technology and development in a compact and fashionable design. With the perfect blend of technological advances and consumer-centric needs, gitamini is free to adopt a pedestrian-centric lifestyle and see its impact on consumers’ daily lives. “”

For more information on purchasing gitamini, please visit mygita.com and take a peek at gitamini first before officially dropping it on October 15th. The gitamini will permanently reduce the price of current gita robots to $ 2950 and will be offered to consumers at a retail price of $ 1,850.00. It’s always free shipping and you can raise money through Affirm at checkout.

About Piaggio FastForward Smart Technology leader Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is a Boston-based company founded in 2015 by Piaggio Group, the Italian manufacturer and creator of the iconic Vespa scooter. PFF has extensive knowledge of pedestrian movement and uses this knowledge to create innovative mobile technology solutions that drive the way people move. PFF’s vision is to move cities towards a sustainable mobility ecology centered on people rather than cars, emphasizing transportation systems that support healthier lifestyles, cleaner environments and stronger local economies. That is. For more information, please visit www.piaggiofastfoward.com.

About the Piaggio Group Founded in 1884, the Piaggio Group is Europe’s largest manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles and one of the world leaders in this field. The Piageo Group has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2006 and has three main business lines: two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles (scooters and motorcycles), small commercial vehicles and robotics (PFF). The Group’s portfolio includes some of the most iconic and well-known brands in the light mobility industry, including Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercials. The Piaggio Group employs more than 6.600 people, is distributed in more than 100 countries and has 6 factories (Italy, India, China and Vietnam). The Group also has four R & D centers with approximately 1,000 employees.

Disclaimer “Forecast Statements” This press release contains statements related to PFF’s future business and future events that may constitute “Forecast Statements.” Forward-looking statements are generally “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “potential,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” and “probably.” Can be identified using terms such as “,” “possible”, and “possible”. Negation of “plan”, “prediction”, “potential”, “should”, or such terms or other equivalent terms. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Many of these are beyond the control of PFF and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are up-to-date as of the date of this press release, and there are business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies regarding future business decisions. It is based on some estimates and assumptions that are affected by. Scheduled to change. PFF undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release due to new information, future events, circumstances, etc.

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-journey-in-innovation-piaggio-fast-forward-is-leading-the -way-with-revolutionary-technology-solutions -that-unlock-a-more-pedestrian-future-301382345.html

Source piaggio fast forward

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/journey-innovation-piaggio-fast-forward-110000709.html

