Medilink UK Awards 2021 Candidate List Revealed-Med-Tech Innovation





The final list of Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards 2021 nationwide has been revealed, and some of the UK’s most innovative life sciences organizations have created the final list.

The award looks back over the last 12 months and provides a platform for life sciences organizations to showcase their achievements. More than 30 companies from all over the life sciences sector will meet on Friday, October 1st, five of which will be selected as national winners.

Under normal circumstances, the sector has gathered at celebration dinners in connection with Med-Tech Innovation over the past few years. However, this year it will be held as a virtual event.

The headline sponsor of the Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards 2021 is Morningside Pharmaceuticals. Morningside Pharmaceuticals supplies medicines, medical products and equipment at prices that allow developing countries to take advantage of international medical standards.

Each year, each Medilink organization across the network holds its own award that identifies the winners in the region, which is awarded to the Medilink UK National Awards. The regional to national award approach ensures that you can identify the best from all over the UK.

The five categories of Medilink UK Awards are:

Potter Clarkson LLP-sponsored startups-for newly established companies in the healthcare sector that represent a promising future. Export performance backed by good travel management-to maximize opportunities to develop and develop new markets, or to achieve outstanding performance in other areas of international trade. Working with the AHSN Network-sponsored NHS-For the development of partnerships that will have or will have significant impact and benefits in working with the NHS. Innovations Sponsored by Mills & Reeve LLP-Development of innovative technologies, designs, and / or processes that have significantly improved business performance and impacted the market. Outstanding Performance Sponsored by Morningside Pharmaceuticals-For outstanding performance that has shown potential for continued growth and has had a significant or significant impact on the company and the market.

The candidates for the Startup Award are:

Airguard Medical FluoretiQ KnitRegen Llusern Scientific LUNAC Therapeutics Syndi TCC CaseMix

The candidates for the Export Award are:

Albumedix EthOss Regeneration Sharp The Binding Site Group Vernacare

Candidates for collaboration with the NHS Awards are:

Partnership between CardMedicCievertin and HydePCN Dignio DTR Medical Inhealthcare Mastercall Healthcare Patientcards Source BioScience UK

The candidates for the Innovation Award are:

Abingdon Health CanSense Feet Etc Consultancy Neuronostics Selentus Science Sky Medical Technology

Candidates for the Outstanding Achievement Award are:

Airway Medical Blue Tree Group Bond Digital Health Cievert Docobo Surescreen Diagnostics West Midlands PPE Collective Yourgene Health

Bill Cruise, Chairman of Medilink UK, said: We look forward to the MedilinkUK Healthcare Awards 2021. We are also delighted and encouraged by the wide variety of truly outstanding life sciences companies that exist throughout the Medilink UK network. Good luck to the finalists and I would like to say that you are all credited to your region and the entire life sciences community.

Kevin Kiely, CEO of Medilink UK, said: .. Innovative, diligent and resilient life sciences organizations can push the boundaries of human knowledge and continue to transform healthcare delivery. The MedilinkUKAward Finalists are a brilliant example of how the life sciences sector is driving. It greatly contributes to the health and welfare of citizens and economic growth. “

