Apple Watch Series 7 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Which Should I Buy?





In just a few weeks, Apple and Samsung have independently announced the latest versions of their smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is actually on sale and I wear it on my wrist as we are talking about. Apple hasn’t caught up completely. We know virtually everything we need to know about the Apple Watch Series 7, but due to long-rumored production challenges, the company says it will be available for purchase later this fall. But while you still can’t wear these watches on competing wrists, that doesn’t mean you can’t compare them.

Both of these are flagship smartwatches packed with the best technology Samsung and Apple must offer. Both look great, but it’s important to clarify one thing in advance. For most people, this is an academic comparison. The Galaxy Watch 4 is deeply integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, but the Apple Watch only works on the iPhone. So don’t expect to read this article and choose between them.

If you have a Galaxy phone, you may need a Galaxy Watcher, but you can’t use your Apple Watch without changing your smartphone team. Do you carry your iPhone with you? The Apple Watch is your only practical choice. But if you want to know how the competition compares to your watch, read on. Here’s everything you need to know about how Apple Watch Series 7 works with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: For Whom

As I’ve already mentioned, you’re not going to choose between-or between these watches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an Android smartwatch that runs the latest version of Google Wear OS, but still relies heavily on its own Samsung app. Technically, you can sync this watch with any Android smartphone, but you need a Galaxy smartphone to get the most out of it.

As part of that, Apple Watch Series 7 works on the iPhone. iPhone only. There is no surprise there. Apple has never made the Apple Watch compatible with Android phones. Conclusion: Apple Watch Series 7 is for iOS users, while Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is designed primarily for Galaxy phone users.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Design

If you catch up with the rumored factory, you’ve made a radical revolution in Series 7 with a flat iPhone 13-like square watch case and crystals, with the exception of the Apple Watch. It didn’t happen. Instead, it looks much like the Series 6, but with a smaller bezel, rounded crystals, and a curved display towards the case. It’s also slightly larger than previous editions, clocked in in 41mm and 45mm cases.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has actually undergone a slightly radical redesign. There are two models to choose from, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which holds a rotating mechanical bezel, and the sportier Galaxy Watch 4, which eliminates the bezel and has a flat display with a digital rotating bezel. Ironically, if you want a rumored square flat display with no rounded edges, you can use the Galaxy Watch 4 instead of the Apple Watch.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Classic also works with 42mm and 46mm. So when it comes to size, the Apple Watch is just halfway between the two versions of the Galaxy.

Of course, Apple sticks to a square design, and Samsung watches are round. No matter how you stack them, these are two completely different watches.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Features and Features

In 2021, Samsung and Apple seem to have taken two completely different paths to update their latest watches. Samsung has revamped many aspects of the Galaxy Watch, but Apple seems to have primarily updated its appearance and maintenance.

For example, Samsung’s front desk has a new operating system and a choice of digital or physical bezels, as well as new body composition analysis capabilities. Based on a new composite sensor that includes electrocardiogram, bioelectrical impedance analysis, and heart rate monitor, the watch can measure body fat percentage, obesity index, muscle mass, body water percentage, and other indicators. All of these are the most comprehensive bodies. Composition analysis ever seen on watches.

The Galaxy Watch can also track a variety of workouts, including running, cycling, weight training, and even yoga. Sleep tracking has also improved. It not only measures your SP02 level all night, but also tells you if you snore (and records evidence). Apple can’t do that.

Apple Watch Series 7 has no new sensors or major new health features. New to all Apple Watch users this week, the new watchOS 8 has rebranded the Breathe app as a mindfulness tool to automatically detect bike training. More accurately track the calories burned on your ebike. Apple has also updated Apple Fitness + to include Pilates classes.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Battery Life

Oh, if only the rumors are true. Scuttlebutt suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 take advantage of the larger battery to provide a runtime of one day or more. Unfortunately, that is not the case. You get 18 hours of the same anemia, but Apple throws a surprise: fast charging. It is now 80% dead in just 45 minutes. You can also track your sleep overnight with just an 8-minute charge.

Meanwhile, according to Samsung, Samsung delivers about 40 hours of battery life on at least one charge. In reality, depending on how you use it, it’s probably around 24-35 hours, but you can still go through the entire day-night cycle without having to attach it to the charger. That’s something Apple couldn’t claim before, and it’s still not possible.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Price

When buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you need to decide whether to use the traditional look Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a rotating bezel or the sportier and more modern Galaxy Watch 4. The Classic sells for $ 350, but the Watch 4 is available for a more affordable $ 250.

On the Apple side, there is only one model that starts at $ 400. If it’s too abundant in your blood, I suggest the $ 280 Apple Watch SEbut steer enough to avoid the Apple Watch Series 3. Overall.

