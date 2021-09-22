Microsoft’s Surface event is today.How to watch the announcement live





Microsoft is rumored to update many of its Surface products, including Duo phones.

Scott Stein / CNET

It’s been almost 10 years since Microsoft surprised the tech industry with its first Surface hybrid tablet. Until that moment in 2012, Microsoft was primarily a software company. Fast forward in 2021, Microsoft is a hardware veteran and manufactures the reputed Surface tablets, laptops and desktops. The company also manufactures keyboards, keyboards, mice and pens. Last year’s Surface Duo returned to phone manufacturing.

Below is live coverage of the event starting at 8am Eastern Standard Time / 11am Eastern Standard Time.

Surface not-a-phone 7 am PT

Perhaps the biggest rumors of Microsoft’s event suggest that the company is upgrading the phone instead of the Surface Duo phone. The leaked image earlier this year showed a much better trio of cameras. This was the main complaint of the original device. Whether or not to install 5G is still an unsolved issue. Last year, Microsoft revealed that last year’s omission of wireless technology was about the trade-offs of battery life, thickness, and other issues.

Modern 6:30 am PT

Almost a decade later, Microsoft has done more to make the Surface attractive. In 2013, we announced Surface Pro, a more powerful version of Surface. That’s what CNET reviewer Dan Ackerman says is “the best of all Windows two-in-one tablets.”

Microsoft also updated its Windows software to make it more tablet-friendly when it released Windows 10 in 2015, giving it a Windows 11 and Apple-like feel when it hits October 5th. I will go one step further.

Microsoft has also expanded its lineup of Surface devices. Introducing Surface Go, a smaller, smaller bag-friendly Surface. Ackerman called last year’s Surface Go 2 an improvement in its “good but bad” design. He said small tablets could become popular as the pandemic weakened and people began to consider taking their computers to parks, coffee shops, and planes.

There is also a Surface Book. This is a more powerful two-in-one that leans towards laptops rather than tablets.

Don’t forget the two-in-one Surface Pro X, which is more like a tablet than a laptop. The special chip inside is more like the inside of a smartphone than a power-consuming laptop.

And I didn’t even get into a Surface Duo dual-screen phone, a non-phone, an unreleased Surface Neo dual-screen tablet, and a $ 3,500 Surface Studio big-screen computer.

Bumpy Ride 6am PT

From the time Microsoft announced its first Surface tablet device in 2012, I remember how upset PC makers were with Microsoft. At the time, I was talking about the PC industry, but Microsoft gave few warnings about this new device.

Microsoft has been playing with tablet ideas for years, creating a prototype called a courier that illuminated the Internet when it leaked in 2009. Microsoft eventually discontinued the project and endorsed the Windows 8 software and Surface tablet project.

By the way, if you want to go down the memory lane, here’s the leaked video demo:

When the Surface went on sale in the fall of 2012, CNET’s Eric Franklin said in a review at the time that it was “innovative” and that keyboard cover accessories were “the best way to type on a tablet.” But he also said that Windows software wasn’t right and left users in the “desert of apps.”

Long way 5:30 am PT

It was interesting to follow Microsoft’s hardware ambitions for years. The company launched the Surface product line in 2012 prior to the release of Windows 8.

At the time, Surface had an unusual view of the still-growing tablet form factor. Microsoft’s surprise announcement wasn’t the idea of ​​Windows tablets, it was the keyboard cover, not many companies trying to sell them. While some iPad cases had a built-in keyboard, the Surface changed the mindset of tablet accessories. It really had such a big impact that Apple followed Microsoft’s lead in creating its own take on the keyboard cover on the first iPad Pro in 2016.

Microsoft also teased at least one other change in the event announcement and tweeted a profile image that looks like a thinner Surface tablet device than ever offered. I will peel my eyes.

When is the Microsoft Surface event?

The Microsoft event will take place entirely online in Sydney, Australia, on September 22nd at 8am (PT), 11am (ET), 4pm (BST) and September 23rd at 1am.

Where can I stream Microsoft announcements?

This event will be livestreamed on Microsoft’s website. As always, CNET will cover your events live with real-time updates, insights and analytics that can only be found here.

What can you expect from a Surface event?

Microsoft is getting better at hosting online events. Despite the glitchy struggles faced during the release of Windows 11, the tech giant has put a lot of resources into creating cleverly edited presentations, similar to companies like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. I am. The company has put a lot of effort into its surface lines, and the recent promotion of product chief Panos Panay to Microsoft’s senior leadership team is a good sign to note.

