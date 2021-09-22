A huge update, but not for work





Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple’s new iPad Mini will hit the shelves on Friday. I have been using it for the past few days.

Apple typically updates the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro every year. But the $ 499 iPad Mini is unique. The last update was in 2019, and Apple has usually sold it for several years as an option for those who need a smaller tablet.

It’s not a watered tablet. Powered by Apple’s latest chip, it’s newer than the $ 549 iPad Air chip and has a better screen and better speakers than the regular $ 329 iPad.

This is also the first major redesign of the iPad Mini since the original model launched in 2012.

Apple’s iPad business continues to grow, and as people find new ways to work and learn at home, pandemics can be the cause. IPad revenue increased 12% year-over-year in Apple’s third quarter. We launched the new iPad Pro in May and are maintaining that momentum with the new iPad Mini and the new regular iPad.

The iPad Mini is the most exciting of the two, as Apple has made some major design updates. But the small-screen iPad isn’t for everyone. Most people prefer a large portable screen that can also be used as a work device, or a screen that provides a larger display for movies and other entertainment. However, some people want something smaller, so the iPad Mini is for you.

Here’s what you need to know:

How is it

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

The iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch screen, which is smaller than the 10.2-inch “normal” iPad and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. However, thanks to the removal of the home button, it’s bigger than the previous iPad mini’s 7.9-inch screen.

It’s like having a really big iPhone compared to other iPads. It becomes more attractive if you spend a lot of time reading books and writing notes on your iPad. It’s more like a portable game / video / reading machine than, for example, something you want to pull out and attach a keyboard to at work or school. The screen is too small. And Apple hasn’t even made a keyboard for that.

IPad mini

Source: Apple Inc.

I love the size. It’s great for reading on the couch, just like using a Kindle, but you can also listen to music, send text messages with friends, and check in to a fantasy football team. I’ve been a big fan of the iPad Mini since the first model was announced, but I think it’s now full-screen without the home button. Instead, like the iPad Air, there’s a small fingerprint reader on the power button. If you’re used to the home button and Face ID on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to get used to it.

Powered by Apple’s latest A15 processor, it offers 40% processor bumps and 80% graphic bumps from the A12 chip used in previous models. This is a notable change to my old iPad Mini from 2019, especially Apple’s latest iPad update, which includes home screen widgets and improved multitasking. Graphic bumps actually mean that the latest games and photo or video editing apps are more durable than the last version, but serious photographers consider the more powerful Pro model. is needed.

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple has also added the 5G option to the iPad Mini for the first time. This means you can download apps, music and movies faster, even when you’re away from home. However, you will have to pay an additional $ 150 for 5G support. It doesn’t support 5G’s fastest millimeter-wave flavors like the iPhone and iPad Pro, but it’s because their millimeter-wave networks are still really sparse and you have to stand near the tower to use them. I don’t think it’s a big loss right now.

The camera has also undergone the long-awaited upgrade. Taking pictures with the iPad is because the iPhone is always better and more accessible, but the resolution is as sharp as 12 megapixels, which helps to take pictures of documents and other things that require a signature. .. The front-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is a more important upgrade. It replaces older models of low-quality 7-megapixel cameras and now supports CenterStage, which debuted on the iPads Pro in May. This is a great new feature, and even the new regular iPad keeps track of you as you move around during a video chat. It worked well and I’m glad Apple started bringing it to all iPads, not just the more expensive Pro models.

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

With a few other updates, the iPad Mini is on par with its more expensive siblings. Since it is equipped with stereo speakers, there is no sound from one side while watching a movie, so it is superior to the old model. It also uses USB-C charging, just like any other iPad or MacBook, instead of Apple’s Lightning plug used on the iPhone. I wish Apple could throw away the iPhone’s Lightning charger and carry just one cable.

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I don’t use the Apple Pencil very often, but it’s very useful to have it when I need to sign something. The new iPad Mini supports a better second-generation Apple Pencil that sticks to the side of the tablet and charges magnetically. I used it to sign some childcare documents. Artists may like the ability to use a small iPad as a portable sketchbook. In addition, the iPad software supports all types of pencils, including writing to the search bar, handwriting notes to text, dragging and dropping photos, and more. It is convenient to keep the pencil in the bag in case you need it.

Battery life is about the same as the previous iPad mini. Apple promises that it can take up to 10 hours to surf the web, watch videos, and listen to music over Wi-Fi. If you are using cellular, it will be reduced to 9 hours. I found those claims to be fairly accurate. I used my device for 3 hours a night, 3 nights in a row to read and browse Reddit before it needed to be recharged. As always, your mileage depends on what you are doing. For example, when you play a game, it drains faster.

What’s wrong

IPad mini

Source: Apple Inc.

The volume button requires some getting used to. If you hold your tablet in portrait mode, it will appear on top instead of horizontally like other iPads.

I’m spoiled by the much better ProMotion display on the iPads Pro. Scrolling through apps such as news articles and Twitter is much smoother. However, Apple considers ProMotion to be professional, so it’s only included in Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro models. Someday, I would like all products to be filtered.

The same applies to Face ID. This currently only appears on Apple’s Pro iPad, but it’s so useful that I’d like to see it on the iPad Mini. Instead, Apple embedded a fingerprint reader in the power button on the side of the iPad.

Also, without these Face ID sensors, you’ll miss some of the fun Memoji that you might be accustomed to sending from your iPhone to your friends. It’s a minor, but I missed Face ID on the iPad Pro. When you see this, it will be unlocked immediately.

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Finally, Apple sells only two storage options, 64GB and 256GB. If you plan to download lots of apps and movies, don’t buy a tablet with 64GB of storage. Apple is also not selling the 64GB iPhone 13 this year. Still, if you need a small email and reading device, 64GB is enough. I think this is probably the way most people think about the iPad Mini. However, if you need all the bells and whistles, you’ll spend an additional $ 150 on the 256GB model, or $ 650 in total. If you need that version for 5G, it costs $ 799.

That’s where things get tricky. I think the iPad Mini has a lot of features that the iPad Air doesn’t have (Center Stage camera, 5G, new processor). But if you can get a great iPad Air with a big screen and 256GB of storage for $ 7,49, you’re paying a fortune for portability. And you can tackle it with the addition of Apple’s expensive but very good $ 299 Magic Keyboard.

Should you buy it?

Apple iPad Mini 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

If you’re a fan of the iPad Mini, or you’ve always wanted a smaller iPad, yes, the iPad Mini is a good buy. I’ve always owned a small iPad, which is a great big upgrade to a dilapidated 5th generation model.

But if you’re not crazy about getting the smallest iPad, you can save a lot of money and get an iPad Air or a regular iPad. The iPad starts at $ 329, but it doesn’t have stereo speakers and doesn’t support the new Pencil. 5G or other latest options.

