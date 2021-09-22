IPhone 13 shock revealed by stunning new iPhone design





The iPhone 13 leak revealed Apple’s biggest upgrade a few months before the phone was announced. A new leak now reveals that a much more radical iPhone is under development, potentially causing potential iPhone 13 buyers to think twice about the upgrade.

The first image leaked by Apple iPhone 14 shows a radical redesign

In a stunning new report (via Macrumors), acclaimed Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple will offer the iPhone 14 Pro what major redesign fans have longed for. .. Kuo also leaked details of the massive camera upgrades the phone would have.

The big news is that Kuo says the iPhone 14 Pro will have no notches. Instead, Mr. Kuo says Apple has small punch holes in the display for selfie cameras. This is consistent with multiple leaks Apple is working on to move all Face ID sensors under the display. With this move, the iPhone 14 Pro appears to reflect the look that Android smartphones have had for years, but none of these smartphones can be paired with a premium facial recognition system. bottom.

Moving on to the camera, Kuo revealed that Apple will increase the iPhone 14 Pros’ primary camera by 400% to 48 megapixels. This is a significant increase in the iPhone 13’s 12-megapixel sensor, the resolution Apple has been sticking to since the iPhone 6S was launched in 2015. Apple may use pixel binning, a technology that has proven to be very effective on rival phones. Combined with the company’s superior image processing, iPhone fans may enjoy a breakthrough in image quality.

Interestingly, Kuos’s information adds even more credibility to the first iPhone 14 Pro leak that occurred earlier this month. FrontPageTech’s popular leaker Jon Prosser reveals a radical iPhone 14 redesign (shown in top and bottom renders) with an iPhone 4-inspired chassis and punched hole design. Leak was then backed up by respected display analyst Ross Young, and now the revelation of Kuos brings even more credibility.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders first

Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech

If the Prosser is right, the iPhone 14 Pro has a titanium chassis, a round volume button, a flash rear camera, and a fairly thick chassis, and unfortunately the Lightning port remains for another year. At that time, Prosser explained:

Our source was very clear, this is the very early unit they are showing us. They believe that the overall design will continue until next year’s mass production, although some dimensions and colors may change.

The reliability of these sources has just been raised with Kuos’s information. Plus, with Apple’s generous Apple Care + upgrade, anyone considering upgrading to the new iPhone 13 series can now make a decision.

