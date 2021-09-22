“Guardians of the Galaxy” captures teamwork in a solo game





When Eidos-Montriot began working as the “Guardian of the Marvel Galaxy,” they had their own vision of the Milan crew. They knew it was influenced by the James Gunn movie, but they didn’t want to make a carbon copy of the movie.

“We watched movies and read comics,” said Patrick Fortier, senior gameplay director. They were all influenced and came up with their own ideas for the Ragtag team. The company was embarking on it when they brought the idea to Marvel. “They want to empower you,” he said.

The Eidos-Montriot version has recreated the origin of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and redesigned it. A closer look at the photos reveals that Peter Quill in the studio is a child of the 80’s. Instead of the 1960s and 1970s rock that was the touchstone of the movie soundtrack, the game is full of New Kids on the Block and Rick Astley songs. The Star-Lord jacket has a “Space Invader” pin, and his name is written in heavy metal band font. More importantly, the circumstances they meet are different, the guardians have just been formed, and they have to adapt to each other’s habits.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy, the crew visits a Nova police station called Rock and pays a fine in the event of an unforeseen event. (square Enix)

Eidos-Montreal captures the fun and humor of the franchise’s swashbuckler, although the difference is clear when a player trapped in rock joins the campaign. The over-hour remote demonstration began in Milan while the Guardians were discussing whether to repay the fines imposed by Nova Corps police. Exploring the ship is definitely bigger than the movie ship and there are rooms for each team member. It can also hold a space llama that has succeeded in ruining the ship.

That’s part of the reason they head to the Nova outpost called Rock. After much debate between Quill and Rocket Raccoon, Starlord decided to pay a fine for trespassing that Nova Police officer Correll handed them. The only problem is that the base appears to be under attack by a strange cult.

Eidos-Montriot presents a simple puzzle to dismantle the battle before running or bombarding. Rocket Raccoon plays an important role because it is a small trash panda and a technical crew member who can hack doors into small areas such as vents. As a star road, the player can point the rocket at an area of ​​interest, and he sometimes helps with resentment.

In addition, players can use Quill’s visor to scan rooms and objects. In battle, it helps players discover the weaknesses of their enemies. When it comes to puzzles, Eidos-Montreal can use it to uncover circuits that allow players to manipulate nodes to help current flow in place. This is a concept similar to what Ubisoft uses in Watch Dogs.

Notably, players can use the left bumper to access other guardians. So when it comes to overcoming obstacles, Drax, Gamora, and Groot may play a similar role.

Starlord is a long-range character, but can be hit by melee attacks in the Guardians of the Galaxy. (square Enix)

More interesting than Star Road as a coach and quarterback is combat. It is a beast different from solo acts such as Spider-Man who challenges “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Eidos-Monttriol had to make fighting the enemy feel like a team experience, even though he only dominated Star Road. For some reason, the studio does it right by making Quill behave like a coach and quarterback, Fortier said. He becomes a long-distance character because Starlord relies primarily on his twin blasters.

They make blasters more effective in the midrange to make sure players don’t just attack from a distance. If you move too far from the target, it will be less effective. The reason developers want players at that distance is that Starlord has to direct action and his teammates in the middle of a skirmish. Players can call on other guardians to attack the target. What’s interesting is that each teammate has a specialty.

Gamora does the most damage. Drax deals maximum staggering damage, stuns enemies, and opens them for attack. Rockets are other ranged attackers, dealing damage in their area of ​​effect while Groot protects other teammates and immobilizes their enemies. Players need to read the battlefield and figure out the talent needed to defeat their enemies.

The shielded heavy ones block Starlord’s attacks, so I quickly realized it was a pain. Groot grabs them and lowers the shield, allowing players to do a lot of damage to Gamora and Drax and demand that the troublemaker be eliminated quickly. Elsewhere, players can use the environment to deal with additional distress. Quill can instruct Drax to throw an exploding barrel, or instruct Gamora to take a crate hanging above a cult crowd and cut the rope to give a devastating blow.

Star Road also has a role to play in this battle. His elemental blaster can be used to freeze enemies. As long as his gun doesn’t overheat, it acts like a crowd control. If players manage to freeze their enemies and become weak, they can move to kill them immediately.

“If you develop your own playstyle, you’ll find that you need a crowd control tool, a stagger control tool,” Fortier said. Your teammates may go down and players may have to adapt to Solution B and Solution C for the fight. It’s unlocked with each character’s upgrade, allowing one teammate to cover the role of another teammate if it’s occupied or down. He said that the more players unravel the combo system, the easier it will be to dispatch enemies, as players will learn how to mix teammate abilities with quill movements.

When I was skirmishing, I tried to hit the problem area quickly. The grenadiers caused problems for everyone, and I used Quill’s double jump to reach the platform they were bombing. When my teammates collapsed, it was my job to revive them.

Starlord acts as a quarterback and coach during battles in the Guardians of the Galaxy. (square Enix)

AI Eidos-Montreal, which gives parents their personality, captures the sense of teamwork involved in combat. Ride when fighting “Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2” Abilisk or “Guardian of Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!”. Fans come across scenes where each is doing their best against the enemy, and for some reason all the fights make sense in the turmoil.

Developers do the same by providing each team member with an AI that reflects their personality, says senior creative director Jean-Francois Dugas. Drax is always aggressive, which puts Leroy Jenkins himself in trouble. Gamora, the silence assassin, picks up the weakest enemy, like a lioness, after a pack of gazelle. Knowing that, players need to monitor each character as they read the battlefield.

Dynamically connecting this team is the concept of secret talk. Once the meters have been built and filled through combat, Quill can collect and guide the Guardians of the Galaxy. At this moment, the player has to select a dialog option, and three things happen, depending on whether the player has selected it correctly. A chat can create a damage boost to the team, a quill can get a damage boost to himself, or a chat can revive everyone and give a damage boost to the team. It’s essentially a card out of trouble that came from the 1980s hits.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, players discover that the Nova Police Solder posted on Rock is a cult member of some sort. (square Enix)

Another notable element of the Progression System demo is the evolution of the character through ability points where players can open up new attack methods. In addition, Quill can get gear upgrades by collecting resources during the adventure. He takes them to the workbench, where the rocket fine-tunes his gear to make his blaster cool down faster, or Star Road scans with his visor during combat. Can be made possible.

What I liked about the demo was that the Guardians of the Galaxy seemed to capture everything fans fell in love with, but Eidos-Montreal put its own spin on the franchise. I am. In a different shape, Dugas and Fortier said the family theme still sticks to video games. It has always been an important motif in the series, and players will see how their version of Guardians of the Galaxy transforms from a business partner to a family with all dysfunction and acceptance.

If Eidos-Montreal could capture this in a video game, it could be as good as a movie. “Guardians of the Galaxy” will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on October 26th. Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch.

