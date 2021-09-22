Microsoft Surface Event Live: Visit Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and more now





It’s been almost 10 years since Microsoft surprised the tech industry with its first Surface hybrid tablet. Until that moment in 2012, Microsoft was primarily a software company. Fast forward to 2021, Microsoft is also a hardware veteran, making the reputed Surface Pro tablet, its Surface laptop, and the Surface Studio desktop. So far, the company has announced the Surface Pro 8 faster, bigger, cooler, and the Surface Go 3. The SurfaceAdaptiveKit looks very cool to help people with keyboard and port usage problems, and the Surface Duo 2 improves its imperfections. Surface Laptop Studio also runs articulated displays in Microsoft’s way.

Follow with us.

“Most powerful” Surface 8:41 am PT

Microsoft has replaced the Surface Book laptop with a new design that migrates from laptops to Surface Laptop Studio, a “studio” -like device.

Therefore, the screen has a kickstand that allows you to lay the screen at an angle like a regular Surface device. According to Microsoft, this is “stage mode”. Then you can fold it into a “studio” mode where the screen is as flat as a piece of paper.

Microsoft also includes the Nvidia RTS 3050 GTI GPU, Thunderbolt 4, and 11th generation Intel chips. It also has an “AI” -enabled camera with a face tracker (a popular feature on Apple’s iPad, Facebook portal, etc.).

Dual screen life 8:33 am PT

One of the key features of the original Surface Duo was the ability to “span” the app on both displays. For example, place the image on one side and edit the options on the other side. You can also drag and drop items from one screen to another, for example dropping the photo you’re editing into a Microsoft Teams chat.

“Surface Duo 2 is for the creators of each of us,” says Microsoft.

Microsoft That Light Bar 8:30 am PT

Since there is no outer screen, Microsoft has added a light bar to the hinge to allow you to see how many notifications are waiting when the screen is closed. Microsoft also said it would help know battery life. Of course, if someone is trying to connect with you through Microsoft Teams.

Surface Duo 28:27 am PT

Microsoft’s non-phone is official and promises better cameras, faster chips and 5G wireless.

There is also a light bar on the spine to help you get your attention. Microsoft calls this a “notice at a glance.”

Comprehensive design 8:25 am PT

Microsoft has received a lot of praise for its Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is designed to allow gamers with disabilities to play Xbox titles. We are currently using the Surface Adaptive Kit to take that approach to our Surface products. The kit adds features to make the device easier to use and has a raised keyboard label glued to it. There is also a port label to help you easily identify the port to which you can connect the item. Also, according to Microsoft, the strap has a fixed tab that makes it easier to pull out the kickstand of your Surface device.

“When we’re designing a product for someone like me today, we’re actually building it for our future self,” said one Microsoft employee born of cerebral palsy. Told.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse8: 18 am PT

Microsoft has announced a new Ocean Plastic Mouse made of 20% recycled marine plastic. The box is 100% recyclable. (Other device manufacturers are also beginning to include marine plastics in their products because of their value.)

Surface Go 3 is the “fastest” ever 8:15 am PT

According to Microsoft, the new Surface Go 3 features a 10th generation Intel processor, which is 60% faster than before.

Surface Slim Pen 2 with a new charging spot.

Microsoft Microsoft has created a special chip for pen haptics 8:13 am PT

Part of what Microsoft says makes SlimPen 2 stand out is a custom “G6” processor that can communicate with Windows 11 in interesting ways. In it, Microsoft said the pen produces “small mechanical vibrations that mimic the feel of a pen on paper.”

According to Microsoft, the nib is also sharper and has “ultra-low latency.”

Surface Pro 88:10 am PT

Microsoft begins by describing the new Slim Pen 2, Thunderbolt 4, and Surface Pro 8 with other features that are 43% more computationally powerful and 75% faster in graphics, according to Microsoft. Microsoft also offers 32GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and a high-resolution 13-inch display. It also has a 16 hour battery life.

8 devices: prepare 8:09 am PT

With the new Surface Go, Surface Duo 2, and “Transformed Surface Pro lineup,” Panay said, “it brings tremendous power to modern design and detail throughout this product.”

According to Panay, the company also has a “marine plastic” mouse and an adaptation kit for accessibility.

And it starts 8:04 am PT

The Microsoft event begins with product chief Panos Panay, which begins by talking about Windows 11. “Windows is the driving force of innovation. It’s a lasting platform for each of us to create,” he said. “And it’s a home for billions of people to work, live their dreams, and connect with their loved ones. Windows 11 provides a place to feel like a home. In a calm, secure, open area. Yes and designed to be central. You. ”

Various companies are building Windows 11 devices, but today it’s about the Surface. “The surface has always been a stage for software and hardware to merge,” he adds. “For the last decade, it has been the revolutionary force of the industry, creating products that push the boundaries of what is possible.”

Surface not-a-phone 7 am PT

Perhaps the biggest rumors of Microsoft’s event suggest that the company is upgrading the phone instead of the Surface Duo phone. The leaked image earlier this year showed a much better trio of cameras. This was the main complaint of the original device. Whether or not to install 5G is still an unsolved issue. Last year, Microsoft revealed that last year’s omission of wireless technology was about the trade-offs of battery life, thickness, and other issues.

Read more: Here’s all the rumors swirling before Microsoft’s big Surface event

Modern 6:30 am PT

Almost a decade later, Microsoft has done more to make the Surface attractive. In 2013, we announced Surface Pro, a more powerful version of Surface. That’s what CNET reviewer Dan Ackerman says is “the best of all Windows two-in-one tablets.”

Microsoft also updated its Windows software to make it more tablet-friendly when it released Windows 10 in 2015, giving it a Windows 11 and Apple-like feel when it hits October 5th. I will go one step further.

Microsoft has also expanded its lineup of Surface devices. Introducing Surface Go, a smaller, smaller bag-friendly Surface. Ackerman called last year’s Surface Go 2 an improvement in its “good but bad” design. He said small tablets could become popular as the pandemic weakened and people began to consider taking their computers to parks, coffee shops, and planes.

There is also a Surface Book. This is a more powerful two-in-one that leans towards laptops rather than tablets.

Don’t forget the two-in-one Surface Pro X, which is more like a tablet than a laptop. The special chip inside is more like the inside of a smartphone than a power-consuming laptop.

And I didn’t even get into a Surface Duo dual-screen phone, a non-phone, an unreleased Surface Neo dual-screen tablet, and a $ 3,500 Surface Studio big-screen computer.

Bumpy Ride 6am PT

From the time Microsoft announced its first Surface tablet device in 2012, I remember how upset PC makers were with Microsoft. At the time, I was talking about the PC industry, but Microsoft gave few warnings about this new device.

Microsoft has been playing with tablet ideas for years, creating a prototype called a courier that illuminated the Internet when it leaked in 2009. Microsoft eventually discontinued the project and endorsed the Windows 8 software and Surface tablet project.

By the way, if you want to go down the memory lane, here’s the leaked video demo:

When the Surface went on sale in the fall of 2012, CNET’s Eric Franklin said in a review at the time that it was “innovative” and that keyboard cover accessories were “the best way to type on a tablet.” But he also said that Windows software wasn’t right and left users in the “desert of apps.”

Long way 5:30 am PT

It was interesting to follow Microsoft’s hardware ambitions for years. The company launched the Surface product line in 2012 prior to the release of Windows 8.

At the time, Surface had an unusual view of the still-growing tablet form factor. Microsoft’s surprise announcement wasn’t the idea of ​​Windows tablets, it was the keyboard cover, not many companies trying to sell them. While some iPad cases had a built-in keyboard, the Surface changed the mindset of tablet accessories. It really had such a big impact that Apple followed Microsoft’s lead in creating its own take on the keyboard cover on the first iPad Pro in 2016.

Currently playing: Watch this: What to expect at Microsoft’s Surface event

8:01

Microsoft also teased at least one other change in the event announcement and tweeted a profile image that looks like a thinner Surface tablet device than ever offered. I will peel my eyes.

When is the Microsoft Surface event?

The Microsoft event will take place entirely online in Sydney, Australia, on September 22nd at 8am (PT), 11am (ET), 4pm (BST) and September 23rd at 1am.

Where can I stream Microsoft announcements?

This event will be livestreamed on Microsoft’s website. As always, CNET will cover your events live with real-time updates, insights and analytics that can only be found here.

What can you expect from a Surface event?

Microsoft is getting better at hosting online events. Despite the glitchy struggles faced during the release of Windows 11, the tech giant has put a lot of resources into creating cleverly edited presentations, similar to companies like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. I am. The company has put a lot of effort into its surface lines, and the recent promotion of product chief Panos Panay to Microsoft’s senior leadership team is a good sign to note.

