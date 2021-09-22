Small electronic flyers can float like seeds in the breeze to monitor the environment





When trees and plants disperse seeds, they often rely on the wind to bring them to new meadows. Different seeds fly differently. Some glide in the air, some parachute down to the ground, and some spin like a helicopter on a breeze. For scientists, these aerodynamics are a new kind of aerial sensor, such as smaller than sand grains or electronically equipped, that may float in the atmosphere for tasks such as environmental monitoring in the future. Inspired a small leaflet of.

Microflyers can be distributed by drones to monitor atmospheric data

These leaflets range in width from approximately 40mm (maximum) to 0.4mm (minimum) and do not move on their own. Instead, they are supported by bio-inspired aerodynamic designs and are designed to remain in the air for as long as possible.

An international team of scientists, led by engineers at Northwestern University, developed the shape through physics prototyping and computer simulation. Their best result was a small flyer that slowly moved at maximum speed of 28 cm / sec when it fell to the ground (a measure known as terminal velocity). By comparison, snowflakes fall at a rate of 250 cm / sec, while seeds of an ant tree (Triplaris cumingiana) float at a rate of 75 cm / sec.

It was amazing that we could do better than species in terms of flight dynamics, John Rogers, a professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University who led the development of the flyer, told The Verge. He said this is likely due to nature’s need to optimize seed design to balance many different considerations, but scientists say only payload and flight time. I was able to focus on some.

Some prototype flyers, like this unit, were equipped with battery-free electronics with sensors that detect UV light and coil antennas that transmit data. The length is about 40 mm.Image: Northwestern University

It is these payloads that make these flyers stand out, as explained in a paper published in Nature this week. Rogers and his team have developed many different prototypes, including a large unit about 40 mm long. These units are equipped with battery-free electronics to monitor sunlight exposure. In addition, the small model with a diameter of 2 mm is made of a special material that changes color in response to environmental factors such as acidity and the presence of certain elements such as lead and mercury.

The ability to collect data means that these leaflets can be used as environmental monitoring tools, Rogers says. He envisions that cloud of units could be dispersed via planes and drones for tasks such as chemical spills and air pollution monitoring. The flyer collects data when it floats or lands on the ground. For larger units, a smaller antenna can wirelessly send information back to the home receiver. Or, for a flyer that changes color, you can use aerial photography to snap the flyer photo from above and collect the data you need.

However, despite Rogers’ ambitious vision for leaflets, there are many unanswered questions about the practical, economic, and environmental aspects of design. Nria Castell, a senior scientist working on pollution monitoring technology at the Norwegian Aeronautical Research Institute (NILU), told The Verge that collecting data the way the Rogers team envisioned would limit the potential use of the technology. rice field.

The team created hundreds of prototypes and tested how different designs move through the air.Image: Northwestern University

I was wondering, do we really need this? How does this work? Castel says. She states that for her own research on measuring air pollution in cities, the leaflets offered more problems than solutions. They are too small to carry sensitive equipment. They collect data only briefly from the relevant elevation levels during their journey to the ground. Also, to capture data over a long period of time, you need to distribute them many times. All of these are the problems that are best solved using existing technology, Castell says.How many of these [fliers] Do you need to measure your data for just a week?

Flyers may not be practical for many environmental monitoring tasks

The engineering and physics research that undertook the design of the flyer deserves praise, says Castell. She adds that it may not be practical for regular data collection, but it can be very useful in emergencies. She says they can use it in a biohazard accident. I’m talking about a very serious event that requires immediate attention. In such cases, the drone can pop out quickly, disperse the flyer to the disaster area, and quickly collect snapshots of the damage caused by the accident.

Flyers vary in size, and some such flyers are drawn next to common ants and are about 2 millimeters in diameter.Image: Northwestern University

Another potential problem with leaflets is that they can generate waste as a disposable item. However, Rogers and his team say they have been working to eliminate this by combining the flyer with a new class of soluble electronics that minimizes its environmental impact. We pondered the issue quite a bit, he says. Some demonstrations will be released shortly, all electronics will disappear and be washed away with rainwater for a period of time.

However, in the end, the flyer is still a preliminary design. According to Rogers, the manufacturing technology is well developed, but the flyer itself is only tested in a controlled environment, not in a real large scale deployment. In its early days, he says. But at the same time, I pondered quite a bit about which ideas scaled and which did not, and focused on the ideas that are actually related to the scaleable concepts. I’m looking for a partnership to get rid of technology from the lab.

