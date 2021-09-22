Apple is Epicv. Fortnite will not be returned to iOS until Apple’s verdict is finalized.





Fortnite will not return to the iOS App Store immediately, according to a series of emails published on Twitter by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on Wednesday.

In August 2020, a company deliberately violated the App Store guidelines, suspending its Epics iOS developer account and setting the stage for a legal battle for the company. However, following a ruling earlier this month, the status of the Epics iOS app, especially Fortnite, was unknown.

Apple lied, says Epic CEO

However, the newly published email shows that Epic is unlikely to return to the store in the near future. A letter issued by Sweeney on September 21 and sent by Apple’s leading lawyer informed the company that Apple will not reinstate its Epics developer account until the appeal is resolved. This process can take several years.

Apple has exercised its discretion not to reinstate the Epics developer program account at this time, the email reads. In addition, Apple will not consider further reinstatement requests until the district court’s decision is final and unsuitable.

This message is Epicv. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Apple judge, states that Apple has concluded that it has the right to terminate the desired Epic-related account from the App Store. Epic has already paid monetary damages for breach of contract.

Epic can’t rerelease Fortnite without a valid developer account

Epicv. Apple’s appeal path is still in flux. Epic has appealed some of the lost decisions, but says Apple is still considering that option. But Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees he was looking forward to the post-judgment progress.

On Twitter, Sweeney assembled Apple’s denial as a betrayal of its previous pledge to revive Epic Games after Apple agreed to follow the App Store guidelines.

Apple lied, Sweeney wrote. Apple has told the world, courts and the press that Epics welcomes the return to the App Store if they agree to play with the same rules as others. Epic agrees, and Apple is now again abusing its power to monopolize over a billion users.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

This decision seems to have thwarted Epics’ attempt to return Fortnite to the Korean iOS App Store. South Korea recently passed a rule requiring support for alternative payment methods. It also leaves the future of Fortnites elsewhere in question. Epic recently remotely updated an old copy of Fortnite on iOS to remove the V-Bucks purchase option and, in theory, revert to Apple’s rules. However, Epic cannot re-release the game in any country without a valid developer account.

Still, the decision to publish the email shows that Sweeney is eager to continue to put pressure on Apple, even if that means keeping Fortnite away from the iPhone. Sweeney said on Twitter: The need for regulatory and legislative action is clearer than ever.

Late last night, Apple notified Epic that Fortnite would be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until all court appeals were exhausted. This can be a five year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef

Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

