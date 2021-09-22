CSGO adds shorter match, dust 2 map changes





Image: Valve

If you’re a CSGO fan, be prepared for some of the biggest changes the game has seen in the last few years.

As part of the addition of Operation Riptide, Valve includes a new mode for matchmaking. The game is traditionally determined in a way of the first 16 rounds, also known as the maximum round 15 (which means that each half has a maximum of 15 rounds).

In the new mode, it’s halved to eight rounds, and the team only has to win nine rounds to win the match. In short matches, the competitive 5v5 experience is compressed into the best 16 rounds of matches that last about 25 minutes.

Image: Valve

This is not the only major change as part of Riptide. It will remain active until February 23, Australian time next year. Players will be able to drop grenades on others in most game modes. New options have been added for those looking for a Deathmatch game, including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, and standard Counter-Strike modes.

Image: Valve

In addition to a series of new community maps including basalt (pictured above), counties, canyons that look like Italy, Extract and Extract II, there are some important balance changes. The Desert Eagle, which is popular with attackers and defenders who don’t have the money to buy it, has a little less damage to body shots. (If you aim, it’s still a headshot machine.) Silent M4A1 fans will be pleased with the improved body damage. And what if you were bothered by the sound of Dualies in a pistol round? The bad news. Because Valve has made them a little more affordable, you will see them more often.

For those who just want to play a CSGO match with their friends, the new operation also has a private queue. This allows players to organize their own games using the official Valve server.

Player-generated cue codes allow a group of friends to participate in a premier match on the Valve server. Pair it, form a team, or queue it alone and let the matchmaker organize it.

Private Queues generate specific code for members to use, making it easy for groups to join the game, whether it’s a dedicated Steam clan or a streamer who wants to play in-house matches against the community. Third party servers are inflexible and currently only support Premier Match. This is a Valves option for matchmaking games that comes with a pick / ban phase.

Of all these, one of the most iconic maps of the game, and perhaps one of the most iconic of all video games, has undergone significant changes.

Map changes Mid visibility from the Dust 2 T-spawn has been blocked. very!

The central corridor of Dust 2 is a well-known line that causes countless fragmented videos and endless pain, and attackers and defenders often try to kill other teams early. The rise of experienced player bases and ultra-high refresh rate monitors has made it a thorny issue for defenders over the last few years, making it easier and easier for people to get early kills and huge damage. .. , About the defender trying to cross the B site. As you can see in the tweet below, at least the original line of sight from the attacker’s spawn to mid has now been replaced by a sturdy wall.

Removing visibility is also a big economic change. Defenders no longer have to worry about $ 300, which they only have to spend to ensure they can safely reach one side of the map. And it’s not just the kits that are affected. By removing the visibility of the mid from the attacking spawn. It is now much more feasible for defenders to quickly push double doors and push them into tunnels earlier. The tunnel is the area that connects to the B site and returns to the center. (Defenders could always do this before, but it was much more dangerous.)

And if that wasn’t enough: the riot shield is back.

That huge update is probably the biggest CSGO in years with a wider player base, potential impact on Dust 2 in the professional scene, and how balance changes affect individual guns. It is one of. Deathmatch changes and new maps should also add a bit more fun to the casual scene.

Operation Riptide is open to all CSGO users today. According to my Steam client download package, it’s about 11.1GB.

This article was originally published in Kotaku Australia.

