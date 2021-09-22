Brave’s non-tracking browser-based video conferencing tool is not in beta – TechCrunch





Brave, the startup behind the eponymous non-tracking browser, has released a non-tracking video conferencing add-on from beta. This allows all users to make and receive video calls directly from their browser.

This tool, called BraveTalk, has been in beta testing since May last year. And Brave says there are about 14,000 active users per day during this period. This means that previous adopters and developers are using it through a test version of Brave.

It’s now open access — Brave is pitching to Internet users of “privacy-focused” video conferencing.

“Many other video conference providers, such as zoom, monitor calls, metadata, images, and records of that data can be sold or shared without your consent,” a blog post announcing a broader launch. I am writing in.

“BraveTalk users can enable multiple encryption layers on their calls, so eavesdroppers can’t intercept your calls, and the server doesn’t store metadata, so calls, images, and activities are recorded without your consent. Or it will never be shared. “Add.

Video calling software is a subscription that costs $ 7 per month for premium features (group calls, call recording, etc.), but basic one-on-one calls are free and unlimited. (Note: Brave’s Android and iOS apps currently only offer Brave Talk Premium, but a free version will be available in the “next few weeks”).

Users who initiate video calls must be from within the Brave browser, but recipients simply use a “modern browser” (that is, basically Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, etc.) to video chat. You can participate in.

Brave promotes non-tracking credentials in addition to differentiating mainstream players like video conferencing software and Zoom, but BraveTalk hasn’t (yet) deployed end-to-end encryption. be careful.

According to Brave, it uses an 8×8 Jitsi as a Service open source video conferencing platform. It relies on WebRTC open source technology, which allows developers to embed HD video directly in their browsers.

Regarding encryption, it says that users can enable different layers in their settings. It describes the current strongest level of encryption available in both the free and premium versions of BraveTalk as “Video Bridge Encryption”.

“This setting encrypts the video and audio streams using the key generated by the participants to prevent eavesdropping on the Video Bridge Server,” said co-founder and CEO Brendan Eich. “Video bridge encryption can be enabled in the Security Options. “

“Because the phrase” end-to-end encryption “is confusing and overloaded, Brave Talk calls this setting” video bridge encryption. ” He also added: “End-to-end encrypted calls are just one aspect of privacy. Security when joining a video call. Even when using encryption, most” Big Tech “video tools store data about the call. Actively collect and save. Who are the participants, when, how long, and other information.

“The anonymous credential system used by BraveTalk makes it impossible to know who the user is and who they are talking to, and makes it impossible to link users between sessions. BraveTalk does not track users by default. Is a privacy tool. “

To better clarify the difference between Video Bridge Encryption (VBE) and E2EE, he also told TechCrunch: Make sure the audio and video remain encrypted from Brave, 8×8, and other passive eavesdroppers. We will continue to use 8×8 in a way that makes this more robust against active attackers by automatically authenticating meeting participants.

“Once that’s done, we’ll be able to deploy it as full end-to-end encryption. Participants will need to read the security code aloud to make sure end-to-end encryption is working, such as Zoom. It has a big advantage over the platform of. “

Internet users who want to relieve the fatigue of BraveTalk, formerly known as Brave Together, must first download the Brave browser to start a call. As mentioned earlier, you don’t need to use Brave to receive calls.

According to Eich, Brave recently passed 36 million monthly active users across a range of anti-tracking products, including search engines and firewalls + VPNs.

