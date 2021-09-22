How to move Safari’s address bar to the top





The Safari address bar is at the bottom of the iOS 15 screen.

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple released iOS 15 this week, which includes many new features. But one of the biggest changes is to move Safari’s address bar to the bottom of the page. This is something that some people don’t like.

This change was one of the most controversial features of the software when Apple announced a redesign of Safari in June. We’ve found that many people prefer the address bar at the top of the display over the bottom.

I will show you how to restore it.

How to undo the Safari user interface on iOS 15.

screenshot

How to move Safari’s address bar from bottom to top of the screen

There are two different ways to restore Safari to its previous look. The first method is the easiest, but the second method allows you to move it back and forth in case you decide to put the address bar down again.

Note: This only applies if you have already installed the iOS 15 update released on Tuesday.

Browsing

While browsing the website, click the icon with the two As next to the URL of the website. Safari[設定]A menu is displayed.[トップアドレスバーを表示する]Tap an option.

Through the settings app

On an iPhone with iOS 15[設定]Open. It is an application icon with a gear. Scroll down and tap until you find Safari.[タブ]Scroll down again until you see the section. If you use the old style[シングルタブ]Tap. There is an address bar at the top. If you want to go back to the new style, select “Tab Bar”.

that’s it!

