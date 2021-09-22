Galaxy S22 Rumors: Samsung’s New Flagship May Come in Green and Dark Red





It may still be a few months before Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S22 arrives. But rumors continue to change as the phone takes some time to debut. The latest gossip is from the Dutch blog Galaxy Club, which states that the Galaxy S22 may be available in the same dark red and green color options as the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s Phantom Green.

Samsung’s August 2021 unpacking event excited us with two new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and the company’s latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Bad 2. I did. The rumored Galaxy S22. This year’s Galaxy S21 lineup was announced in January. So I was able to see Samsung’s new flagship early next year.

TheSamsung Galaxy S21 was impressed with its solid all-round performance and a better balance of features and price. The Galaxy S21 Ultra surprised us with its amazing camera settings and ability to take stunning zoom-in shots. But what about the follow-up series? I’m curious about what the Galaxy S22 brings.

Here’s what you’ll see from the Galaxy S22.

Release date of Galaxy S22: January 2022?

Samsung usually launched the S-series mobile phones in March, but in 2021 it countered that trend with the launch of the S21 line in January. The company typically updates its mobile phones every 12 months, so the S22 is currently scheduled to be announced in January 2022, probably at or around the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas.

However, it’s possible that Samsung will give the S21 line a little more room and return to its March launch schedule. Hoping that the COVID-19 restrictions will be a little easier by then, Samsung may intend to hold a face-to-face launch event. This is often done simultaneously in cities around the world.

The Galaxy S22 may have a smaller display and battery than its predecessor

Samsung can offer a slightly smaller display size for the Galaxy S22 line. According to Twitter’s Leaker Tron, the screen of the Galaxy S22 could be 6.01 inches, the screen of the Galaxy S22 Plus could be 6.55 inches, and the screen of the Galaxy S22 Ultra could be 6.81 inches. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 lineup has 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch displays, respectively.

The battery may be small in the Galaxy S22 lineup. Tron estimates that the S22 and S22 Plus will have 3,800mAh and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively. Leakers say the Galaxy S22 Ultra will maintain its 5,000mAh cell.

Galaxy S21.

Sarah Tew / CNET Price: How much does the Galaxy S22 cost?

The sale of the Galaxy S20 line was unimpressive and could have had a lot to do with high prices in general, coupled with the widespread financial uncertainty of many people due to the pandemic. The S21 offered a mobile phone at a slightly more affordable price by replacing the glass back panel with reinforced plastic. Here are all the differences between the Galaxy S21 and S20:

At launch, the base S20 came in in the US for $ 1,000, while the base S21 fell below that at $ 800. I don’t think Samsung will try to make the S22 line cheaper, but I think it’s safe for Samsung to try to match the approximate price of the S21 instead of returning to the S20 level.

Multiple Galaxy S22 models: Plus and Ultra

There is no doubt that Samsung will offer multiple variations of the S22 line, offering different specs at different prices. In addition to the base S22, the upgraded S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models could be at the top of the range with the best specs and the best price. (The following is how to compare the variations of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra.)

This is a recipe that Samsung has adopted over the last few generations and is a strategy that is clearly considered to work. For those on a more modest budget, the company could do a more affordable Galaxy S22 FE, but it won’t be available in the range-we don’t expect the S21 FE until later this year. The Galaxy S20 FE (FE stands for Fan Edition) was launched in October 2020, eight months after the flagship S20 lineup. Fan Edition phones have sacrificed some smart features and specifications to achieve a more budget-friendly price.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra.

Drew Evans / CNET Galaxy S22 can support 65W charging

According to Leak’s Front Tron, Samsung has the potential to upgrade its S22 lineup, which supports 65 watts of charging. A tale on Twitter in July shows that a 65-watt fast charge is in the testing phase of Rainbow RGB, the rumored codename for the S22 series. If this speculation proves to be true, the S22 offers significantly faster charging times than the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 lineups, both of which charge 25 watts.

Galaxy S22 processor, Android version and display

Samsung tends to use both the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and its own Exynos processor on S-series phones, depending on the region, and is fully hoping to do the same on the S22 line. However, it’s safe to assume that both next-generation chips will be used, probably the Snapdragon 895 (scheduled for launch in December this year) and the Exynos 2200.

In 2019, Samsung partnered with graphics chip company AMD to boost the power of mobile graphics, but so far no Samsung phone has dedicated AMD hardware. The S22 (or more likely the S22 Ultra) was the first AMD phone and could boast excellent graphics performance for gaming.

Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Sarah Tew / CNET

It’s also safe for the S22 line to run Android 12-announced at Google’s I / O event in June this year and is now in beta-Samsung’s own user interface tweaks, including additions to Samsung Health, Samsung, etc. You can find Pay and its Bixby virtual assistant software.

The display size will almost certainly depend on the model you choose. On the S21 line, the base S21 was the smallest at 6.2 inches, the S21 Plus pushed things up to 6.7 inches, while the S21 Ultra swelled further to 6.8 inches. Some early rumors suggest that Samsung will make the S22 and S22 Plus slightly smaller-6.05 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively. According to the same rumor, the S21 Ultra remains about the same size and, like the S21 Ultra, is the only one in the range that offers variable refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Sarah Tew / CNET Galaxy S22 Camera: 200 megapixel resolution?

There are rumors that it’s the Hero S22 Ultra that will see the most exciting camera upgrades this time around. The S21 Ultra’s camera is great, but it wasn’t a big upgrade over its predecessor, so it’s good to hear.

Some early rumors suggest that it will be the first Samsung phone with a resolution of 200 megapixels, based on a teaser tweet from Samsung’s own Exynos account showing a 200 megapixel phone camera. doing. This is a major upgrade from the 108-megapixel S21 Ultra, which is already packed with pixels, and theoretically allows for a sharper zoomed-in image. However, Samsung’s leaker Ice Universe points out that the phone (via the GSM Arena) holds a 108-megapixel sensor, suggesting that the key camera specifications are similar to the S21 Ultra. Did.

Ice Universe also speculated that Samsung could introduce a 50-megapixel RGBW and 200-megapixel camera sensor this year. Leaker Yogesh added to Ice Universe’s prediction that RGBW sensors could also be included in the Galaxy S22 series.

Speaking of zoom, the S22 Ultra is rumored to get continuous optical zoom, rather than simply setting and switching between 3x and 10x optical zoom lenses. Now, for example, zooming to 7x zoom on the S21 Ultra, which uses a combination of optical zoom and digital cropping, results in poorer image quality than using a 10x optical lens. Continuous zoom allows for untrimmed optical zoom over the entire zoom range.

However, other rumors suggest that the specifications of the new camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra may not be as exciting. According to an August report from the Galaxy Club, Samsung’s upcoming ultra-model smartphones will feature a 108-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel periscope, a 10-megapixel telelens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. A lens that can accommodate the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The base S22 and S22 Plus models aren’t expected to get similar camera boosts, so the question remains whether the S22 Ultra stands out and justifies spending extra cash. Expect to still see multiple lenses and a 50 megapixel main sensor.

Galaxy S21.

Sarah Tew / CNET Colors: Can the Galaxy S22 be available in dark red and green?

The Galaxy S22 may be available in new green and dark red color options. According to the Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are available in four colors: white, black, rose gold and green. The new green option is said to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s Phantom Green. The GalaxyS22Ultra is available in white, black and a new dark red color, the blog says.

BlogLetsGoDigital previously speculated during Samsung’s August 2021 Unpacked event that the company may have suggested the possibility of the next Galaxy S22’s new color options. At some point in the presentation (about 46 minutes), when Samsung talks about compatibility between the S Pen Stylus and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the word “SS22 color” is written on the foldable phone. The text appeared next to another window, with light green plaid pants and a baby pink blazer pointing to the words “pistachio green” and “flamingo pink.” It’s possible that we could see these new colors on the Galaxy S22, but we won’t know until the phone debuts.

Additional features of Galaxy S22

Additional features such as wireless charging, NFC for contactless payments, 5G connectivity and an in-display fingerprint scanner are extremely secure methods for all S22 models. Samsung may also continue to offer 128GB of basic storage options on all models, with upgrades up to 256GB or 500GB available if additional space is required.

However, the S21 series has removed the option to add a microSD card, so don’t expect to expand its storage. This was really disappointing, especially with the S21 Ultra, as high resolution images and 8K video take up a lot of space. Your fingers crossed and came back, but don’t disappoint.

