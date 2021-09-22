Would you like to get an iPhone on Friday the 13th?Here are four ways to set up a new phone:





There are some steps you need to take before switching to iPhone 13.

Apple released a new lineup of iPhones on September 14th-regular iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max. The latest iPhone will be available for purchase (with some great deals) and will ship as early as Friday, September 24th. If you want to get your iPhone 13 soon, have your old phone ready. Switch the current device to prepare for data transfer.

You may want to start using the phone as soon as you arrive (we understand, it’s new and exciting), but don’t rush through the setup process. Instead, it’s a good idea to take the time to pay attention to the screen steps and make sure your iPhone 13 is set up the way you want.

Fortunately, depending on the situation, Apple has several options for setting up your phone. For example, you can set it as new. This means you can start from scratch without having to transfer settings, messages, photos, apps or accounts. Even if you are an Android user now, you also have the option to move everything from your current phone to your iPhone 13.

Learn about four different ways to restore your phone from a recent backup of your current iPhone. On the other hand, if you’re not ready to upgrade your iPhone yet, but want a similar experience, here’s how to download and install iOS 15.

There are several options for setting up a new iPhone.

Patrick Holland / CNET Restore Recent iCloud Backup to iPhone 13

The easiest and quickest way to set up your new iPhone 13 is to restore from a recent iCloud backup. As you go through the initialization process, tap Restore from iCloud Backup, sign in with your Apple ID, and then select the latest backup for your old iPhone.

If your backup is a day or two or more older, we recommend that you take a few more minutes to create a new backup (new phones may actually suggest this). To do this, open the Settings app on your old phone, search for iCloud Backup (click the icon), and[今すぐバックアップ]Choose.

Once that’s done, go back to your new iPhone and select the backup you just created as the backup to use for the restore.

The phone will then restore its settings and settings and will be ready to use in about 15 minutes until the installed app has been downloaded.

Once everything is restored, you will need to log in to the account you added to your smartphone again. You also need to check the app to make sure you are still logged in.

You can use Apple’s data transfer tool to skip iCloud backups.

Use Patrick Holland / CNET Apple’s direct forwarding method

During the setup process, you will be asked if you want to transfer apps and information directly from your old iPhone to your new iPhone. This feature was first deployed in iOS 12.4, so if you’ve been upgrading your phone for years, you’ll probably see this option for the first time.

This tool is easy to use. Make sure you have both phones. If possible, plug it in to charge it, and allow enough time for the battery, Wi-Fi connection, and process to complete. It may take an hour or more.

The more information you have on your mobile phone, such as the photos on your camera roll, the longer it will take. When the transfer begins, the phone will display a time estimate. Every time I used this tool, the estimate was accurate within minutes. If you don’t use Apple’s iCloud service to back up your phone, it’s worth the time.

Transfer data to iPhone 13 using Mac or PC

The way I personally use it on all new iPhones is to restore from an encrypted backup using a Mac or PC. This process not only transfers all apps, settings and settings, but also means that you don’t have to sign in to the myriad apps on your phone.

Before using this method, you need to make an encrypted backup of your current iPhone. It may sound scary or overly complicated, but it only means that you need to check the extra boxes and enter the password.

On Mac, use Finder to back up your old iPhone. I gave an overview of the steps when Apple killed iTunes.surely[バックアップの暗号化]Select the check box and enter the password that you will remember when prompted. Run your Mac and create a backup file. You will be notified when it is complete.

On your PC, you need to use iTunes to make a backup (not fully functional). This process is described here. even here,[バックアップの暗号化]You need to make sure the check box is selected and enter the password.

To restore your new phone, open Finder or iTunes and connect your phone to your computer.When prompted[信頼]Click and follow the prompts to select the backup you created as the one you want to use to restore your phone. You must enter the backup password before starting the process. Please do not forget.

When complete, your new phone will be an exact copy of your old phone, eliminating the need to spend time signing in to apps or random accounts.

Apple has created an Android app called Move To iOS that makes it easy to move messages, photos, videos, and more from your Android phone to your iPhone.

Patrick Holland / CNET Android user?This app is your answer

Apple doesn’t list many Android apps on Google’s Play Store, and Move to iOS is one of them. This free app connects your Android phone to your new iPhone and allows you to transfer the most important information from one phone to another.

It walks you through the entire process, along with precautions such as not transferring locally stored music or PDF files.

No matter what process you used to set up your new phone, you’re sure to get excited and dazzled when exploring what it can do. Also, iOS 15 is installed as standard, so have it covered. From reviews of all the features we could find to some of the most hidden tricks to try.

