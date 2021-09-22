Pokemon Unite’s new patch almost kills pay to win through new items





Since its release, it has been difficult to talk about the merits of Pokemon MOBA Pokemon Unite. The fun element was there, but it was largely hidden by the TiMi Studio Groups monetization practices. This allows you to boost your items with real money. But with a big new patch on Wednesday, Pokemon Unite has become much more generous for players who don’t want to withdraw their wallets.

Previously, Pokemon could hold items that affect their in-game abilities and give them various statistical buffs. For example, there are items that increase your HP each time you score a goal. All items can be leveled to 30th place via in-game currency that can be earned in normal playtime without spending money. The problem was that when you reached near level 20, it became even more problematic to keep pumping items. In theory, you can get the most out of an item without spending money, but the game runs out of currency sparsely, and it can take months to finish an item. Your Pokemon can carry three of these, and perhaps you are using multiple characters to better fit the needs of your team comp. It was much easier to buy your own way from these last 10 levels.

Now that we’ve reached Master Rank and about 250 hours have passed, we can confidently say that the small statistical bonuses offered by these items don’t quite match the adjusted purpose-based team. For example, as a random example, the ability to live 1% longer than usual means a jackpot if you don’t score or if you face a counter pick with certain tools to destroy it completely. Still, I admit that this kind of monetization is crap.

Things are different now. The September space-themed patch includes a long list of balancing and new customization options, and the TiMi Studio Group has introduced a whole new type of item, the Super Item Enhancer. These advanced enhancers can be earned through events that are very easily available. If you get one for levels 10, 12, and 14 and log in this morning after Im level 40, the requirements for getting an enhancer will be automatically met. Anyone who plays regularly will experience the same thing.

And shit, are they powerful? One coin maximizes the level of the selected item. But the best part is that if the item that uses it is already in the middle of that level, the new enhancer will refund the difference. So, for example, when I used enhancer coins on a level 25 item to boost it to 30, I found that there were thousands of regular enhancers left. Then they were used immediately for others that I needed to level. Currently, there are multiple loadouts at peak performance.

Pokemon Unite Super Enhancer’s New Event Menu Screenshot to Raise Items to Level 30: TiMi Studio Group / Kotaku

Therefore, you will only be given 3 of these enhanced enhancers throughout the event, but in reality it may help level 3 or more items. But at least it’s enough to maximize the loadout of your favorite Pokemon. So now everyone is running out of items, not just those who paid for it.

We’ve also added a new feature: Max Grade Trial Card. You can use it to temporarily crank items that you want to reach level 30. These cards last for a week and can be earned in a very simple in-game event. You just have to complete the battle while you have the item. I would have done so anyway, and the number of matches needed to get a handful of cards is quite small. So whatever you didn’t upgrade permanently, you can enjoy the full potential.

Another way to relieve this tension is to add a variety of challenges, events and new season passes. And they are generous too! One event earlier this year contained two item enhancer-like items each when completed. What can you do with it? But now the incentive to continue playing is much better. If you take a quick look at them, there are various challenges, each offering at least 150 items of enhancers, or hundreds of tickets that can be converted into enhancers. And if you play regularly, they’re all pretty easy to get. So play here with 5x the level of comfort as a support. I will complete some of these challenges without aggressively trying.

This is just the beginning of a major shift for the Pokemon Unite community. At the end of the month, the first season will officially end. We punish ourselves for ranked play and will be awarded thousands of tickets that can be used as enhancers and more. That would also mean that many people can get the most out of their items without using dimes. Combining it with a new influx of mobile players with cross-play, the entire landscape of Pokemon Unite will now be placed on the active tectonic plate.

The frustration surrounding this cute MOBA will surely ease when everyone has the same benefits. And thank God for it. Now you don’t have to permanently justify enjoying a really great game under all these enhancers, tickets and gems. In addition, the future of Pokemon Unite certainly looks bright as the TiMi Studio Group updates the game and keeps adding characters on a regular basis.

