Fortnite is unlikely to return to the App Store right away – TechCrunch





Apple and Fortnite’s massive and dramatic proceedings didn’t seem to reach the conclusions either party actually wanted, but the resolution was that Fortnite could return the title to the App Store and Apple devices. Gave hope to lovers.

Still … Legal people seem to get in the way of Battle Royale again. In today’s tweet thread from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, communication between him and Apple’s legal team is concerned that Apple will revive Fortnite while Epic continues to appeal to recent court decisions. It seems to make sure that there is no such thing. More than 5 years on the App Store.

Apple lied. Apple has spent a year telling the world, courts and the press, “We welcome Epics back to the App Store if they agree to play with the same rules as others.” Epic agrees, and Apple is now again abusing its power to monopolize over a billion users.

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Sweeney shared an email he sent to Apple’s Phil Schiller and a brief reply from Apple’s legal team. In addition, Apple will not consider further reinstatement requests until the district court’s decision is final and unsuitable. “

The full text of the email is as follows:

Dear Gary,

In response to a recent request from Apple to reinstate Epic’s developer program account, which was closed for some reason last year. Epic has committed intentional breach of contract and trust by hiding code from Apple and making related misrepresentations and omissions.In that decision, the court said, “Apple had contractual rights to act as it did. It simply enforced those rights as follows: [Epic’s] Proprietary internal documentation shows that Epic Games is expected. ECF No. 812, 178-79.The court added, “By Apple [Developer Program License Agreement] Also, the relevant agreement between Epic Games and Apple was valid, legal and enforceable. Id. At 179. Following that decision, Sweeney publicly stated:[wouldn’t trade [an alternative payment system] Stay away to bring Fortnite back to iOS. In light of this and other statements since the court’s decision, Apple has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic’s developer program accounts at this time, coupled with the duplicates of Epic in the past. In addition, Apple will not consider further reinstatement requests until the district court’s decision is final and unsuitable.

From the bottom of my heart

/ s / Mark A. Perry

The court ruled earlier this month that Apple “doesn’t violate antitrust laws,” Epic Games had to reimburse Apple for lost App Store fees, and most interestingly, Apple said It ruled that it could not continue to block alternative payment methods. In the App Store. Although this decision greatly complicates the economics of Apple’s App Store, Apple still did not appeal the court’s decision and saw it as an overwhelming victory for the company as a whole. Epic Games was unsatisfied, appealed the decision and pledged to “continue fighting.”

In a press conference with reporters shortly after the ruling, Apple announced that it would welcome Fortnite if Epic Games agreed to follow the same rules as all other developers on the App Store. Court decision.

Sweeney said in a tweet further down the thread that Apple refused to reinstate Fortnite’s developer account: “Another extraordinary anti-competitive move by Apple, rebuilding the market and winning. Shows the power to choose the loser. “

I asked Apple for comment.

