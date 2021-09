Genshin Impact can be rewarded with 5 stars for free anniversaries

Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact player base continues to rebel against miHoYos’ refusal to offer meaningful rewards for its 1st Anniversary event. Numerous contests and events are underway, but the rewards offered are small and some are associated with gacha odds. For example, 90% of players will be blessed with 100,000 mora and 10% with Welkin Moon. A considerable amount of primogems in a month.

Players want more than that, and miHoYo says it’s too stingy given the absurd income that Genshin Impact earns. Gacha games are often quite generous with free rewards, given the money they make elsewhere during such anniversary events, and they want to keep their player base happy, but Genshin Obviously you’ve missed the mark here, and now all social media posts are getting a higher percentage of good anniversary rewards.

The most common thing players are looking for is a free hero for change, a free 5 star. The best idea, and most sensible to me, is that this player needs to offer a base-free 5 star, like in a regular pool outside a special banner. That is.

Jean, Mona, Diluc, Keqing, and Qiqi are non-hero game original 5-stars, and enthusiastic players may now have several copies of each. Veterans will benefit from another constellation level in any of these, but new players will get a powerful 5 star, but not as powerful as almost every new banner that comes out, so it’s a big deal Not. A year later, if you haven’t talked about any of the particularly limited banner runs, I think the player base is worth choosing a single new five-star.

Genshin Impact does not run the risk of reduced spending. The release of Baal / Ei / The Raiden Shogun is the most profitable day in history, and the game continues to grow and generate revenue. A little goodwill helps a lot, and it’s clear that miHoYo chose the wrong path here for that anniversary reward.

Generally speaking, miHoYo usually end up succumbing to fan pressure, but strangely generous in other areas, with some fans having more downtime or more than this commemorative event. I’m joking that I’ll get more rewards for game bugs.

Free 5-stars are inexpensive, create a good atmosphere for your player base, and don’t diminish your future earnings outlook. It’s the right move and I hope they understand it.

