Apple iPad 9th Generation Review: The Safest iPad Betting Makes More Reasonable





9th generation iPad with keyboard case and pencil (not included). It looks the same as last year.

This story is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple.

All of Apple’s new iPads, with the exception of the basic iPad, have a relatively fresh design. The new iPad Mini has just been completely remodeled, but the 9th generation non-Pro, non-Mini, and non-Air iPads still have that big old circular home button. And it still has a large bezel around the screen. There is no USB-C. Magic Keyboard or new Pencil is not supported. But I’m fine with that, and you may too.

I’m writing this review on my new 9th generation iPad. You can do this because the iPad allows you to connect to a keyboard case, like the Apple smart keyboard cover you’re using to write this. It’s not as good as the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro or Air, but it’s good enough (and cheaper). And exactly what the 9th generation iPad is is good enough. In fact, it best covers all basses compared to all other iPads today. Please let me explain.

Better A13 Processor More Storage (64 / 256GB) Center Stage Camera Zooms In on Video Chat Works With Old Keyboard Case Headphone Jack Old Design Uses USB-C No 1st Generation Pencil

The iPad is a secondary device for most people. Maybe even a tertiary device. Of course, after a phone call or laptop. But they are also very essential and useful to many people. Family, children. As a result, your budget has a big impact on your iPad purchase. In that regard, the basic iPad (called the “iPad” in the box) should be selected by default. I felt that way last year (see the review of the 8th generation iPad), so I still feel that way. Cheap but versatile: This iPad works with an Apple Pencil for sketching (though it’s a first-generation pencil) and a keyboard case (not a Magic Keyboard), big enough to feel like a laptop. It has a screen (unlike the Mini, which is nice but expensive and too small for me). And there is more storage, which helps.

The cheapest iPad has always been a trickle-down device, gradually getting upgrades that other iPads got years ago. The same can be said here. The display shows the new A13 processor, the zoom-in center stage camera that the iPad Pro got this spring, and the True Tone for adjusting the ambient color temperature. This iPad may be redesigned next year (or later), but for now it’s the safest iPad purchase.

Next to the new iPad Mini (right), the new iPad (left) may look like a throwback. But hey, when viewed from a distance, it’s pretty similar.

Scott Stein / CNET Design: Same

It looks exactly the same as last year. There is a Touch ID button on the old circle. I’m using Lightning instead of USB-C. And what do you know? al right. Works with last year’s iPad case. And it’s the last iPad on the planet with a real headphone jack. And its starting price is the same. However, Apple finally increased its storage to 64GB in the $ 329 (319, AU $ 499) version, which allowed it to survive. The $ 479 version now has 256GB. This is definitely recommended. I’m planning to download a movie or content creation app for travel.

If last year’s iPad didn’t have a lot of emotion, this year’s basic model wouldn’t be great. It is convenient to use stereo speakers by reducing the bezel and switching from Lightning. (As always, the sound comes from only one side of the iPad in landscape mode, but more sophisticated iPads fix that. Answer: Address it or use headphones.)

Pencil support is fine, but old pencils won’t go anywhere unless you buy a case with a loop to hold it (like Logitech’s keyboard folio). The front camera is also fixed to the side even in landscape mode, so you can set it for laptop style use.

Yes, I’m still using Lightning.

Scott Stein / CNET Center Stage: FaceTime and Zoom Call Zoom In

When you launch a video chat on your new iPad, your face will start zooming in. This is the center stage. This is a feature that leans against the wide-angle iPad front camera to zoom in during a call.

In general, Center Stage helps you fine-tune your video chat experience, especially from family distance. Like the Facebook portal and some other devices, it chases you. Auto-tracking works as smoothly as a pan camera. However, some FaceTime calls tended to be choppy with the pre-release iPad. (Maybe a software update will fix that). It works with Zoom and any video chat app that wants to support it (any video chat app can be openly incorporated).

Swipe down from the control center to the center stage,[ビデオエフェクト]You can turn it off by switching with the button. Some video recording apps, such as Filmic Pro, use this. But strangely, Apple’s built-in camera app doesn’t take advantage of it.

Note: On my review iPad, CenterStage sometimes seemed to interrupt FaceTime calls. This may be something Apple needs to address with an iPad OS update.

If you’re using FaceTime or another app, you can switch center stages in the Control Center. You may want to turn off auto-zoom.

Scott Stein / CNET Performance: More than enough

With the added A13 processor upgrade, you’ll be able to meet most and some needs. In benchmark tests, it’s about as fast as the iPhone 11 (not surprising because it has the same processor). Multitasking, games and videos are fine and don’t seem to be late.

Also, the front camera is particularly good. Digital Zoom FaceFollow Center Stage Mode, powered by Zoom, FaceTime and other apps, makes video calls crisp and makes your family-friendly video chat screen even from a distance. They aren’t great cameras, but they are suitable and better than most laptops. The front camera has changed from 1.2 megapixels to 122 degree wide-angle 12 megapixels. This is a big difference, and you can also use the center stage to zoom in on the camera without losing effective resolution.

So far, I feel that battery life is about the same with daily use. As always, Apple continues to stick to its “10-hour battery” promise, and the iPad can usually be used all day long.

Enter outside. Multitasking. Yes, there is glare, but the 10-inch iPad makes the difference between portability and laptop-type ones.

Scott Stein / CNET Boring, but recommended

Seriously: The iPad Mini is more expensive, doesn’t have the same keyboard support, and is probably too small. Last year’s iPad Air is good, but it doesn’t have a Center Stage (although it might be worth a snap if it’s on sale). And while the iPad Pro is great, it’s expensive.

In 2021, I think the basic non-exciting iPad will win. Especially for prices that usually reach $ 300 on holiday season sales. However, other sales can change that indicator rapidly. The iPad Air is better, and last year’s 8th generation iPad is perfectly fine. It’s worth considering if it’s sold at a significant discount. If you already have an iPad last year, you don’t need to upgrade. But if you’ve been waiting for a few years and need it right away for your kids and family, here’s your choice.

