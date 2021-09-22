Apple will not bring Fortnite back to the App Store, Epic Games CEO said





Fortnite doesn’t seem to return to the iPhone or iPad right away. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney told game makers on Wednesday that Fortnite will not be allowed on Apple devices until the court’s appeal has been completed.

“Late last night, Apple notified Epic that Fortnite would be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem, which could be a five-year process before all court complaints were exhausted.” Sweeney is a tweet, like a letter from an Apple lawyer.

Earlier this month, when a federal judge ruled in favor of iPhone makers, a year-long battle between Apple and Epic over how to run the App Store came to mind. The judge dismissed most of Apple’s allegations, but she forced the company to allow developers to notify users of alternative ways to pay within the app. Epicfiled filed a notice of appeal on September 12.

The battle began in August 2020 when Fortnite was launched on both the App Store and Google Play Store after trying to avoid the 30% charge that Apple and Google charge developers. At that time, the popular battle royale game was downloaded more than 250 million times on iOS alone.

On Wednesday, Sweeney also shared what appeared to be an email sent to Phil Schiller, head of Apple’s App Store, on September 16 asking to reactivate Epic’s Fortnite development account. “If your app can include buttons and external links that direct customers to other purchasing mechanisms, without compromising the plain language of court orders and interfering with cumbersome conditions and a good user experience, Epic will use Fortnite. Will be resent to the App Store, “Sweeney wrote. on mail.

In response, Sweeney said on Tuesday that Apple had notified that Fortnite would not be able to participate in Apple’s ecosystem until the court proceedings were completed.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

