Winged microchips slide like tree seeds





At the end of spring, the maple tree begins to release its flapping, swirling, winged seeds from its branches, landing gently on the ground. Inspired by the aerodynamics of these helicopter pods and other gliding spinning tree seeds, engineers claim to have created the smallest wind farm ever, called a “microflyer.”

The largest version of these winged devices, sometimes referred to by researchers as “Mesofrier” or “Macrofrier,” is about 2 millimeters in length and is approximately the size of a fruit fly. The smallest micro flyer is a quarter of that size. So it’s small enough to drift like a seed, but tote a compact microchip with a sensor that collects information about the surroundings of the device and a wireless transmitter that sends this data to scientists. It’s big enough for. John Rogers, a physical chemist at Northwestern University, says he can drop swarms of microflyers from the sky and catch the wind and scatter it over vast areas. “Then we can use them as a network of sensors to map pollution, disease epidemics, biohazard, etc.,” he adds. Rogers and his colleagues describe the machine in a Nature treatise published Wednesday.

Engineers began by analyzing the shape of aerial seeds such as bigleaf maple, boxelder, and Tristerateia vines. We then used a computer to simulate airflow around similar shapes with slightly different shapes. This process allowed researchers to improve various designs until the microflyer fell more steadily and slowly than the plant counterpart.

Some microflyers are designed to rotate like the vine seeds of a tree of the genus Tristellateia.Credit: Northwestern University

Rogers and his colleagues needed to mass produce the devices in order to monitor a large area. This is an easier task if you can use the existing equipment and processes for manufacturing integrated circuits. However, these manufacturing methods mainly produce flat shapes, and the microflyer design is three-dimensional. To solve this problem, engineers manufactured a two-dimensional microflyer and glued it to a layer of stretchable material called an elastomer. When they relaxed this material, it crumpled and pulled a small device into the final 3D format. “Starting with that planar shape, we can build a huge variety of winged structures,” Rogers says.

Despite the novelty of the devices, the question of whether they actually benefit environmental monitoring campaigns is still in the air, Scott Weicenthal, an environmental epidemiologist at McGill University who was not involved in the study. Says. “Do they measure reliably?” He asks. “Is it better than what we can do now from a monitoring perspective? It’s unclear.”

The microflyer is manufactured as a two-dimensional plane, and an elastic layer pulls the microflyer into the final 3D shape.Credit: Northwestern University

Rogers admits that the microflyer is still just a proof of concept. However, he and his team will soon be conducting field tests. They aim to airdrop thousands of devices that change color depending on the amount of lead, cadmium, or mercury present at the landing site. The drone then flies overhead to take a high-resolution image of the area, find the device that has changed color, and allow researchers to map the concentration of pollutants.

Of course, leaving small machines scattered in the landscape doesn’t seem to be particularly sustainable. Rogers and his colleagues have manufactured microflyers from environmentally friendly polymers, conductors, and circuit chips that deteriorate over time to avoid damage to the local ecosystem. After collecting and transmitting data about the landing zone, the fallen flyer collapses and melts into a goo, which is washed away. This is better for the environment and more convenient for researchers. As Rogers said, “We don’t want to be in a position to collect all these devices later.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/winged-microchips-glide-like-tree-seeds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos