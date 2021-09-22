



Image: Epic Games

Today, Tim Sweeney confirmed on Twitter how large LEpic was in a recent trial against Apple. Apple has effectively blacklisted Fortnite from all Apple products until a legal clash between the two big companies came to a conclusion. This can take up to 5 years. (It will be even longer in Peely years.)

In a tweet, Sweeney posted a letter that Epic received from Apple, that Epic’s developer account wouldn’t be reinstated, and Epic couldn’t even request a reinstatement until the court’s ruling was final and unsuitable. It was confirmed. According to Sweeney, this is also a counter-argument to Apple’s previous position expressed in both the court and the press. But given that Epic is currently trying to challenge this decision, Id argues that it makes perfect sense for Apple to hesitate to bring it back to the platform.

The letter reinforces the reality of the trial that both Epic and Apple have lost so badly. There was no court order to bring Fortnite back to the store, and Apple lost the ability to refuse payments outside the ecosystem. Both big companies will be defeated and all other developers will enjoy the rewards of epic arrogance.

To summarize this ridiculous situation as a whole, last year Apple disabled its Epic Games developer account following a Fortnite update. This allowed users to bypass the Apple ecosystem for in-app purchases. Epic has embarked on this bet to avoid giving Apple the usual 30% reduction in in-app purchase revenue. Epic then sued Apple for claiming that the removal from the Apple platform was anti-competitive and unfair. Apple immediately filed a counterclaim alleging that Epic broke its contract with Apple. This set the stage for an incredibly ridiculous trial and two own goals from a power-hungry tech giant.

Sure, some people are angry about not being able to play Fortnite on the iPhone, which is a shame for them, but it doesn’t hurt the joy of seeing the company publicly confused, and other developments. There is even less loss of benefit to the person. I can do almost nothing, but I hope this beautiful Schadenfreude train will last a little longer. These two companies are openly meeting for the benefit of all other app developers.

