Surface Duo 2 Hands-on: Almost everything will be upgraded





Surface Duo 2 features a new rear camera, 5G, and a new processor, coming this fall.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2, announced today at its virtual Surface event, seems to address many of Duo’s shortcomings to date: poor performance, a single camera, and a lack of 5G. It’s still unclear if it can compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, but the duo finally has 5G, more cameras, faster processors, and even side displays. Duo 2 starts at $ 1,499 and can be pre-ordered from the October 5th release date. Here’s what you need to know about Microsoft’s new Android phone and how it aims to compete. Will its performance eventually improve?

Read more about all the improvements compared to the first Duo, all Duo 2 camera upgrades, the new Surface Slim Pen 2, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Adaptive Kit.

Surface Duo 2 Design: Hinge’s New Glance Bar

Duo 2 looks the same at first. It’s like a foldable all-glass Moleskine book with two separate screens hinged together, as opposed to a single continuous bendable display like the Galaxy Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. Thing. Display screens at a time or revert to using only one screen. As before, the glass covers the front and back panels.

Notifications are now displayed on the new edge display along the hinges.

Microsoft

The dual 5.8-inch AMOLED is a bit larger than the 5.6-inch screen. With a resolution of 1,892×1,344 pixels per display, it opens up a total space of up to approximately 8.3 inches. The glass that covers the display will be Gorilla Glass Victus, and Microsoft promises to be more durable. In addition, the displays are slightly curved at the hinges, reducing the gaps between the displays for a smoother look. This time too, the display is 90Hz.

There is one big new feature. The Glance Bar strip, which runs alongside the Duo2’s hinges, can display battery life and notifications, much like the edge display that other phones have. This can be useful for incoming calls, given that there is no outer screen on the other side of the folded Duo2.

The Glance bar lights up when you receive a call. Otherwise, you can press the side button on your Surface Duo to see if you’re notified. You must always open the phone to see meaningful information. But the Glance Bar, as the name implies, looks like you can see at a glance what you might have overlooked when you’re closing the phone.

Currently playing: Watch this: Surface Duo 2: Microsoft’s two-screen wonders get something else …

5:45

Microsoft enhances Surface Duo processor and storage

Like the Z Fold 3, the Duo 2 now has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone runs Android as before, with Microsoft’s own custom apps and some interface touches on the OS optimized for these particular displays and pen stylus. The storage options range from 128GB to 512GB, and the Duo 2 has 8GB of RAM.

After a quick use of the device, the Surface Duo 2’s performance was mostly snappy. The software has generally caught up with my movements when I turned around and shifted between tent mode, a laptop-like position shown below, and one-handed mode. There were some cases where there was a slight pause before the software was adjusted to the new position on the phone. But I haven’t spent enough time using the Surface Duo 2 to see what consistent performance looks like.

The Surface Duo 2 seems to be in the right position as a handheld gaming device, as long as the developers optimize the title. One of the first supported games is Gameloft’s Asphalt 9 Racing Game. This felt smooth and fast when using the Surface Duo 2 for a short time.

Like the Nintendo 3DS, you can hold the Surface Duo 2 sideways and dedicate the entire top screen to gameplay. The bottom screen becomes a touch screen controller that displays other useful elements such as game maps. That certainly seems like a compelling suggestion for many mobile gamers, but I’m also wondering if the Surface Duo 2 is still destined to be a niche device. Asphalt 9 is the only native Android game optimized for this experience that Microsoft is talking about today. However, more than 50 games from Microsoft’s Xbox GamePass Ultimate streaming service support similar controls.

Microsoft’s new pen has a magnetically charged, vibrating tactile sensation.

Microsoft Microsoft’s SlimPen2 works with SurfaceDuo2

Microsoft’s still stubborn new slim pen 2 looks interesting. This time there is a vibrating tactile sensation, which improves the tactile sensation when writing. In addition, there is a “zero force ink” function that writes without pressing the display with the pen tip. .. The new pen is magnetically charged by the Duo 2 when it is in the Duo 2 charging case.

Surface Duo 2 has a triple rear camera

Duo 2 currently has an external camera. There are actually three: an af / 1.7 12 megapixel telephoto lens, an af / 2.4 12MP wide lens, and a third 16MP ultra-wide camera with optical image stabilization. It has night mode, portrait mode, and HDR, and can record at up to 60 frames / second in 4K, and even in slow motion. Sounds like a complete package, especially considering that the last Duo had only one internal camera. The camera also has a flight time sensor to assist with focus.

The camera package sounds very promising, especially compared to the lack of the previous Duo rear camera. Microsoft’s camera app on Duo 2 also allows you to use one display as a viewfinder and the other display to show previous photos for comparison. This is very helpful for making your shots better.

The Surface Duo 2 screen is also useful for those who frequently edit photos on their mobile phones after taking them. The two screens provide some separation between the editing controls and the image itself. This also provides a better view without hiding part of the image with your finger when tapping.

The Duo 2’s internal camera looks the same as before. It is 12 megapixels. I’m curious how well I can handle Zoom calls.

The display is a bit bigger, but the dual screen design is pretty much the same.

Microsoft 5G is coming to Surface Duo and finally (and NFC)

Unlike last year’s LTE-powered Duo, 5G is now included in Surface Duo. The phone supports millimeter waves and sub-6 frequencies, and also has Wi-Fi 6. The lack of 5G in Duo last year was probably one of the key features that premium work phones lacked. Also, onboard NFC (which wasn’t even in the original Duo) should be useful for everyday use to tap and connect.

Will Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 finally be comfortable to use?

Last time Surface Duo couldn’t captivate me with its software or easily multitask. I love the idea of ​​what it represents, but will Microsoft now refine and optimize the software? The hardware has been completely updated and seems ready to compete with other premium devices. The next part nails everything down and shows that you need a two-screen phone in the first place.

Surface Duo 2 has potential, especially for gamers, photographers, and anyone who likes watching and reading videos on mobile devices. But we need to see if Microsoft can provide that experience without the compromises of its predecessors.

