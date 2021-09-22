Amazon’s new limited edition Echo Studio features the face of Billie Eilishs





If you’re crazy about what to take Billie Eilish fans enthusiastic about your family for a vacation, Amazon, assuming you’re ready to drop them $ 230 May have just solved your problem.

Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio, announced today, is available for pre-order, with a melancholy voice singer on the side of Amazon’s finest Echo speaker, Studio. Basically, the album cover art for Eilishs’ new album Happier Than Ever is printed on a new beige fabric and wrapped around Echo Studio. It creates a slightly creepy looking product that someone will probably want to put in their home somewhere.

This is Amazon’s first foray into celebrity skins. Earlier attempts to dress up its bulbous smart speakers focused on pandas and tigers designed for children’s rooms. The collaboration between Billy and Basie Echo seems to be a direct play in the teenager room, with the assumption supported by the frilled private room featured in the collaboration promotion pix.

The commercialism of this move may be a sad day for many Billy fans who flock to music that goes against the singer’s genre because of her ability to challenge the expectations surrounding most young female pop stars. Songwriters can’t wait for cutie fans to listen to spatial audio on Amazon’s new album, Happier Than Ever, available on Amazon Music Unlimited on Amazon’s blog post on the device.

Billie Eilish Echo Studio is available in beige. Image: Amazon

As a limited edition device, Billie Studio is priced $ 30 more than the non-Billie version ($ 199). Bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music, which also applies to existing subscribers, you can enjoy listening to Happier Than Ever with spatial audio.

However, there are no additional billy features here. Also, there is no option to turn her luscious tone into a new Alexa voice. According to Amazon, a special Billie Eilish alarm will be coming soon, but all echo speakers will sound regardless of whether the singer is facing or not.

Fans of Avid Echo Studio may have wanted a real upgrade of their aging speakers. Despite being the only Echo capable of outputting high-quality audio formats such as HD and Ultra HD and spatial audio formats such as Dolby Atmos, Studio hasn’t seen any increase in specs since its release in 2019.

So far, everything has a new look. You have to wait for this to be the beginning of a number of celebrity-themed skins for Echo devices, or the beginning of a one-off collaboration. At the top of our list is Roy Kent, wrapped around an echo in the shape of a soccer ball, with a ferocious bullet as the voice of Alexa’s celebrity. Sadly, Siri is probably paying attention to the portrait of the Ted Lasso star.

Update, 4:49 PM ET September 22, 2021: All Echo devices have been added with the availability of a special Billie Eilish alarm upon release.

