The evergrande crisis and Beijing’s crackdown on technology have shaken investors’ confidence in China, but two experts say they are still bullish on the world’s second-largest economy.





Ant Group Headquarters, October 30, 2020 Hangzhou.

Chen Zhongqiu / VCG via Getty Images

The evergrande crisis that is causing global market turmoil and Beijing’s ongoing tech crackdown have shaken investor confidence in China. Still, two experts speaking in a Goldman Sachs-sponsored podcast said they were still bullish on the world’s second-largest economy.

One of the big questions is whether China is still investable. Fred Hu, founder and chief executive officer of Primavera Capital and a former partner of Goldman Sachs, replied:

In a podcast released Tuesday, he said, “There are clearly some legitimate concerns in the short term due to lack of communication, lack of government clarity … so why some investors I understand if I’m afraid. ” “But I very strongly believe that Chinese technology will survive the current raging storm … I think it’s a mistake to ignore Chinese technology opportunities.”

Hu understands China’s rationale for tightening regulatory policies on technology companies, given that Asian countries have one of the most powerful and influential technology sectors in the world. Stated.

“The tech sector has had a very positive impact throughout the pandemic,” he said. “Nevertheless, the ubiquity and growing role of tech companies, like elsewhere, clearly raises various concerns in China.”

He listed three of the most common concerns about the rapidly expanding Chinese technology industry: abuse of market power, data security, and consumer privacy.

The current wave of regulation is having the greatest impact on the consumer Internet sector, including fintech, e-commerce and education technology, he said. But semiconductors, industrial automation, robotics, clean tech, electric vehicles, and renewable energies are largely immune to crackdowns, he said.

“Tighter regulation unleashes monopoly,” he said. “These will occur regardless of whether they are in China or any other country. That does not mean that it is the end of a technology investment opportunity. It is far from that.”

David Lee, a professor of economics at Tsinghua University, said he would have focused his investment on the technology sector if he was 30 years younger. He also gave a word of advice to investors.

“I wouldn’t comment on areas like politics or international affairs,” Lee told the podcast. “I think this is a new era in China … Business is business. Politics is politics. Don’t mix them.”

China released a five-year blueprint in August. This shows that the grip on the tech sector doesn’t loosen quickly. Authorities said they would actively work on national security, innovation, monopoly and education legislation, suggesting continued national data privacy and antitrust issues.

This has led some, such as George Magnus, an associate at the University of Oxford’s China Center, to warn about the risks of investing in the Asian economy.

“China is not your mundane investment world for the reasons we are talking about. It is an extreme political intervention,” he said in a podcast. “I think it’s a much more risky and much more dangerous market than it was six months ago.”

Magnus emphasized, for example, the last-minute cancellation of Alibaba’s Ant Financial’s $ 37 billion IPO and the crackdown on ridehaling giant Didi after his successful debut in New York.

Ant announced on Wednesday that it would integrate data into the government’s credit reporting system, according to an account on social media platform Weibo.

“Here’s a big picture of the president’s hegemony and dominant influence within the party,” Magnus said, referring to President Xi Jinping’s close ties to the field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/china-stock-economy-investible-evergrande-tech-clampdown-goldman-sachs-podcast-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos